BJP leader’s killing: Kishtwar observes complete bandh

Imran ShahKishtwar, Nov 08 :
A complete shutdown was observed in Kishtwar against the killing of BJP leader, Anil Parihar and his brother, Ajeet Parihar, who were shot dead by unknown gunmen at Tapal Gali area of the hilly district last week.
All shops and other commercial establishments of both Muslims and Hindus remained shut, while traffic was also off the roads.
The announcement call for observing the strike was given by Sanathan Dharam Kishtwar and was endorsed by Muslim Shoura Commitee Kishtwar, Chenab Valley Traders Association and Bevpar Mandal Kishtwar.
Meanwhile, a candle light vigil was held by the members of Peoples Democratic Parties which was led by district president, Sheikh Nasir Hussain along .
The vigil was held to express solidarity with the families of the two deceased.
During the candle march, Nasir demanded immediate identification arrest and arrest of the culprits.
He said that district administration must crack this case and expose the culprits before the public.
They also expresses their solidarity and offered special prayers for both of the deceased.