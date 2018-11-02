BJP leader's killing: Govt constitutes SIT, 2 PSOs detained

Press Trust of IndiaJammu
Two personal security officials of the senior BJP leader, who was killed by unidentified gunmen, were detained in Kishtwar district and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the Jammu and Kashmir government Friday to probe the incident, officials said.
BJP state secretary Anil Parihar, 52, and his brother, Ajeet Parihar, 55, were killed on Thursday night when they were returning home after closing their stationary shop located outside old DC office complex, officials said.
"The SIT has been constituted by police to probe the killings. It is headed by Assistant Superintendent of Police Prabeet Singh," Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar Angrez Singh Rana told PTI.
They will probe all the aspects of killing and find who are involved in it, he said.
Police have detained two personal security officials (PSOs) – Om Prakash and Sahil Kumar – who are being questioned, Senior Superintendent of Police Kishtwar Rajinder Gupta said.
Anil Parihar had been given these two PSOs for his security, but at the time of the attack they were not accompanying the leader, he said.
Police swung into action and detained them from their houses and they are being interrogated, he said.
If the PSOs would have been with him, tragedy could have been averted, police said.
"We urge all the political leaders and protected persons to keep their PSOs with them and do not allow them leave them unguarded," the DC said.
Amid shutdown in some places, massive protests rocked Jammu division Friday against the killings.