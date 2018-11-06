BJP leader’s killing: Curfew relaxed for 2 hours in Kishtwar

It is a murder of patriotism: Khanna
Imran shahKishtwar, Nov 05:
District administration Kishtwar on Monday gave a relaxation in curfew for two hours in Kishtwar areas including Hidyal, Busjistan, Akhyarabsd, Pochhal,Bus stand ,Kuleed and other areas also.
Normal life remained crippled for the fifth consecutive day following the killing of BJP State Secretary for Jammu and Kashmir Anil Parihar and his brother Ajeet Parihar who were shot dead last week by unknown gunmen.
On Monday, the District administration y announced relaxation in curfew from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm across the town and adjoining areas. However, as per reports, police and paramilitary forces remained deployed in strength to maintain law and order.
Senior officials in the district administration said that curfew was relaxed so that people can stock essential supplies.
Reports said that as soon as the curfew was lifted, people in large numbers rushed to the market places to purchase requisite goods.
Meanwhile, senior BJP leader Chaudhary Lal Singh along with Anivnash Khanna National Vice President of the party, visited the family members of the deceased and expressed solidarity with them.
In a joint statement, they termed the deceased as peace loving and condemned the killings.
They also demanded immediate identification and action against the culprits and demanded high level probe into the killings.
“Security arrangements/bankers should be re-build in the Kishtwar as the situation was turning sensitive day by day,” Singh.
Khanna that both deceased were “patriotic and their killing was murder of patriotism.",
He said that the guns cannot silence the voice BJP workers and leaders.