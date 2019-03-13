About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
March 13, 2019 | Agencies

BJP leader killing: NIA conducts raid in Kishtwar

A team of National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday conducted raids in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir in connection with killings of BJP leader Anil Parihar and his brother Ajit Parihar.

'The NIA Team conducted raids at several locations in Kishtwar town in connection with Parihar brothers killing,' sources here said.

They said that involvement of some high profiled people having political links cannot be ruled out following which the NIA team was investigating the case.

[UNI]

