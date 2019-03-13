BJP leader killing: NIA conducts raid in Kishtwar

March 13, 2019 | Agencies

A team of National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday conducted raids in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir in connection with killings of BJP leader Anil Parihar and his brother Ajit Parihar.

'The NIA Team conducted raids at several locations in Kishtwar town in connection with Parihar brothers killing,' sources here said.

They said that involvement of some high profiled people having political links cannot be ruled out following which the NIA team was investigating the case.

[UNI]