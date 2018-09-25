BJP leader Hakeem Masood Hussain joins Congress ahead of civic polls

Rabiya BashirSrinagar
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Hakeem Masood Hussain on Tuesday joined Congress party in presence of JKPCC President G A Mir.
While addressing a press conference here, Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) chief G A Mir welcomed him into the party fold.
Hussain was appointed BJP’s convener for Srinagar for upcoming Urban Local Body (ULB) elections.
He had also contested elections from Hazratbal constituency on BJP ticket in 2014.
He joined the Congress and expressed full faith in the policies, leadership and assured the leadership that he will work to strengthen the Congress further in the state.
Hussain said that tinkering with article 35A and diverting the valley from the core issues and making the situation worst here were some of the reasons he resigned from BJP.