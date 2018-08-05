BJP leader for its continuation

PTIJammu, Aug 04:
Differing with his party's stand on desirability of the Article 35A of Constitution, a BJP leader Saturday supported its continuation, saying “there are fears in Jammu that if the article is repealed, the region will suffer the most due to the influx of outsiders”.
“Many people feel if the outsiders are allowed to settle in Jammu, it will have an adverse impact on the region's economy and employment opportunities,” the BJP leader Rajesh Gupta, who joined the party ahead of the 2014 parliamentary elections, said in a statement here.
He said the Article 35-A is beneficial for the permanent residents of J&K state and needs to be retained and strengthened.
“If Article 35-A or Article 370 is repealed, the accession of the state with the supremacy of India would be shuddered. The Article 35A is beneficial for the permanent residents of the state,” Gupta added.
The Article 35A of the Constitution empowers the Jammu and Kashmir legislature to define “permanent residents” of the state and provide them special rights and privileges.
It was added to the Constitution by a Presidential Order -- The Constitution (Application to Jammu and Kashmir) Order, 1954 -- issued on 14 May 1954 as per the provisions of the Article 370 and in concurrence with the then state government.