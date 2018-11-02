BJP leader, brother shot dead in Kishtwar

Curfew imposed after protestors damage hospital, pelt stones at Police
Curfew imposed after protestors damage hospital, pelt stones at Police
Imran ShahKishtwar, Nov 01:
A senior leader of the rightwing Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) and his brother were late Thursday night shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Kishtwar, triggering massive protest demonstrations following which the government imposed curfew.
Sources told Rising Kashmir that Anil Parihar, State Secretary BJP, and his brother Ajit Parihar were heading toward their residence when they were shot dead by unidentified gunmen at Tapal Mohalla in Kishtwar.
Both the brothers died on the spot while their killers, taking advantage of darkness, managed to flee.
As soon as news broke about the killing of the BJP leader and his brother, BJP supporters came out of their houses and rushed toward the hospital.
When they learnt about their death, eyewitnesses said protests broke out outside the hospital amid heightened tension in the hilly town.
The protesters clashed with Police and damaged hospital property with some agitators pelting stones at the Police team led by the SSP Kishtwar Rajinder Gupta.
However, Police exhibited restraint and did not fire bullets or pellets at the stone-throwing protestors.
In view of the prevailing situation, the administration has decided to impose curfew in Kishtwar.
Massive deployment of paramilitary and police force was made in sensitive areas to keep the situation under control.
The killings led to tension in Kishtwar which often remain communally-charged with many suspecting it as an attempt to disrupt peaceful atmosphere.
The government also snapped internet services in the district.