BJP launches massive membership drive

July 07, 2019 |

Claims to form Govt in JK

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Saturday launched “membership drive” in presence of party’s State President and former MLA Ravinder Raina, BJP National leader and former MP Mahesh Giri and other senior leaders of the party.

Former Member of Parliament Mahesh Giri told Kashmir News Service (KNS) on the occasion that BJP is a democratic party and it has started a fresh membership drive today across India.

Similarly, he said that membership drive was launched in Jammu and Kashmir, adding that the new workers joined the party today.

He further added that the party with these drives will further strengthen its roots across India, saying that the dream to make India united will also become successful through these programs.

Giri also said that for BJP, two constitutions, two flags are not acceptable; such drives will help in making India united.

About the upcoming elections in Jammu and Kashmir, Giri said people in the State are keen to see BJP government, adding that in the next polls, BJP will form government in Jammu and Kashmir.



