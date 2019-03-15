BJP kick-starts LS poll campaign in Valley

March 15, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

BJP supporters hide faces during function

The BJP kick-started its Lok Sabha campaign in militancy-hit Valley with a meet at the Sher-e-Kashmir Park on Thursday.

The 'Shakti Kendra Sammelan' was presided by party's national vice-president Avinash Rai Khanna.

The agenda of the meeting was to strengthen ground-level organisation by holding several such meetings in the state, which has six Lok Sabha seats.

The party had last month launched a programme to meet workers in clusters of two or three constituencies across the country. In Jammu, BJP president Amit Shah addressed workers of two constituencies.

Khanna said the party hopes to win over 400 seats in the upcoming general election on the basis of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's name and the performance of his government.

"Last time our mission was 272-plus seats. This time BJP's aim is 400-plus seats. We fought the last election on Modi's name, this time we will fight it on his name as well as on the basis of the work he has done. In the past five years, we have done things that previous governments could not get done in the previous 60 years," he said.

The BJP leader asked the party workers to become active and go all out while preparing for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Khanna said Modi's vision is to develop Jammu and Kashmir as a tourist hub and for that the party is committed to take several development measures in the state.

"The flow of tourists in the state will directly benefit everybody from cab driver to hotelier here," he said.

He asked the party workers to work hard to ensure the party's victory on all six parliamentary seats in the state.

Meanwhile, the BJP supporters hid their faces during the meeting.

As the photographers and cameramen began clicking pictures and videos of BJP workers, most of the rightwing party workers rolled down straight into their pheran to hide their faces. Some of the workers hid their faces using leaflets of the party.

Dozens of ‘party workers’ even fled the park after photojournalists started taking pictures.