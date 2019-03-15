About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
March 15, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

BJP kick-starts LS poll campaign in Valley

BJP supporters hide faces during function

The BJP kick-started its Lok Sabha campaign in militancy-hit Valley with a meet at the Sher-e-Kashmir Park on Thursday.
The 'Shakti Kendra Sammelan' was presided by party's national vice-president Avinash Rai Khanna.
The agenda of the meeting was to strengthen ground-level organisation by holding several such meetings in the state, which has six Lok Sabha seats.
The party had last month launched a programme to meet workers in clusters of two or three constituencies across the country. In Jammu, BJP president Amit Shah addressed workers of two constituencies.
Khanna said the party hopes to win over 400 seats in the upcoming general election on the basis of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's name and the performance of his government.
"Last time our mission was 272-plus seats. This time BJP's aim is 400-plus seats. We fought the last election on Modi's name, this time we will fight it on his name as well as on the basis of the work he has done. In the past five years, we have done things that previous governments could not get done in the previous 60 years," he said.
The BJP leader asked the party workers to become active and go all out while preparing for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Khanna said Modi's vision is to develop Jammu and Kashmir as a tourist hub and for that the party is committed to take several development measures in the state.
"The flow of tourists in the state will directly benefit everybody from cab driver to hotelier here," he said.
He asked the party workers to work hard to ensure the party's victory on all six parliamentary seats in the state.
Meanwhile, the BJP supporters hid their faces during the meeting.
As the photographers and cameramen began clicking pictures and videos of BJP workers, most of the rightwing party workers rolled down straight into their pheran to hide their faces. Some of the workers hid their faces using leaflets of the party.
Dozens of ‘party workers’ even fled the park after photojournalists started taking pictures.

Latest News

India seeks visa-free access for pilgrims to Kartarpur shrine

India seeks visa-free access for pilgrims to Kartarpur shrine

Mar 14 | Press Trust of India
China commits repeated acts of incursion as GoI hides in corner, alleg ...

China commits repeated acts of incursion as GoI hides in corner, alleg ...

Mar 14 | Agencies
Cross-LoC trade remains suspended for second day

Cross-LoC trade remains suspended for second day

Mar 14 | Press Trust of India
Unidentified gunmen shoot, wound NC worker in south Kashmir

Unidentified gunmen shoot, wound NC worker in south Kashmir

Mar 14 | Rising Kashmir News
Karnah residents stage protest on third consecutive day in Lal Chowk

Karnah residents stage protest on third consecutive day in Lal Chowk

Mar 14 | Irfan Yatoo
Girl dies after consuming poison in Ganderbal

Girl dies after consuming poison in Ganderbal

Mar 14 | Agencies
10 held in Gujarat for playing PUBG game on mobile phone

10 held in Gujarat for playing PUBG game on mobile phone

Mar 14 | Press Trust of India
Hurriyat (M) slams section of media for circulating

Hurriyat (M) slams section of media for circulating 'lies and canards'

Mar 14 | Rising Kashmir News
India, Pak issue joint statement after

India, Pak issue joint statement after 'cordial' talks on Kartarpur co ...

Mar 14 | Press Trust of India
Two arrested with poppy straw on Jammu outskirts

Two arrested with poppy straw on Jammu outskirts

Mar 14 | Agencies
Assembly elections likely to be held before Amarnath Yatra: Report

Assembly elections likely to be held before Amarnath Yatra: Report

Mar 14 | Rising Kashmir News
India, US agree to build six nuclear power plants

India, US agree to build six nuclear power plants

Mar 14 | Press Trust of India
HP Avalanche: bodies of all 6 missing forces personnel recovered

HP Avalanche: bodies of all 6 missing forces personnel recovered

Mar 14 | Agencies
China defends hold on Azhar, says it would help to engage in more talk ...

China defends hold on Azhar, says it would help to engage in more talk ...

Mar 14 | Press Trust of India
PM surrendered to China, Pakistan: Omar

PM surrendered to China, Pakistan: Omar

Mar 14 | RK Online Desk
NC not to meet ECI team, says spokesperson

NC not to meet ECI team, says spokesperson

Mar 14 | Rising Kashmir News
India-Pakistan meeting on Kartarpur corridor begins

India-Pakistan meeting on Kartarpur corridor begins

Mar 14 | Press Trust of India
No fresh traffic movement on Srinagar-Jammu highway

No fresh traffic movement on Srinagar-Jammu highway

Mar 14 | Rising Kashmir News
China again blocks sanctions against Masood Azhar at UNSC

China again blocks sanctions against Masood Azhar at UNSC

Mar 14 | Press Trust of India
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
March 15, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

BJP kick-starts LS poll campaign in Valley

BJP supporters hide faces during function

              

The BJP kick-started its Lok Sabha campaign in militancy-hit Valley with a meet at the Sher-e-Kashmir Park on Thursday.
The 'Shakti Kendra Sammelan' was presided by party's national vice-president Avinash Rai Khanna.
The agenda of the meeting was to strengthen ground-level organisation by holding several such meetings in the state, which has six Lok Sabha seats.
The party had last month launched a programme to meet workers in clusters of two or three constituencies across the country. In Jammu, BJP president Amit Shah addressed workers of two constituencies.
Khanna said the party hopes to win over 400 seats in the upcoming general election on the basis of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's name and the performance of his government.
"Last time our mission was 272-plus seats. This time BJP's aim is 400-plus seats. We fought the last election on Modi's name, this time we will fight it on his name as well as on the basis of the work he has done. In the past five years, we have done things that previous governments could not get done in the previous 60 years," he said.
The BJP leader asked the party workers to become active and go all out while preparing for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Khanna said Modi's vision is to develop Jammu and Kashmir as a tourist hub and for that the party is committed to take several development measures in the state.
"The flow of tourists in the state will directly benefit everybody from cab driver to hotelier here," he said.
He asked the party workers to work hard to ensure the party's victory on all six parliamentary seats in the state.
Meanwhile, the BJP supporters hid their faces during the meeting.
As the photographers and cameramen began clicking pictures and videos of BJP workers, most of the rightwing party workers rolled down straight into their pheran to hide their faces. Some of the workers hid their faces using leaflets of the party.
Dozens of ‘party workers’ even fled the park after photojournalists started taking pictures.

News From Rising Kashmir

;