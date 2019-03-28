‘BJP Kashmir’s mainstream, no longer an outsider’

March 28, 2019 | Junaid Kathju

Jamaat, JKLF ban removal: Madhav says not even in your dreams

Demands FIR against Akbar for his ‘pro-Pakistan’ stance

The rightwing BharatiyaJanata Party (BJP) General Secretary Ram Madhav Wednesday said their party was no longer an outsider but a mainstream party in the state.

“BJP is now a mainstream party and we are contesting all six seats in the party on our own,” he said addressing a news conference here.

Madhav said his party had told the Election Commission of India (ECI) to hold assembly polls in Jammu Kashmir at the earliest.

He also lashed out at National Conference (NC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for praising Pakistan for their political gains.

Madhav was on a one-day visit o Kashmir to chalk out the final strategy for LokSabha poll campaign in the State.

“Both NC and PDP are happy in contesting general elections while we have asked ECI to hold assembly polls in the State as early as possible,” he said.

Madhav said the BJP was confident to win two seats in Jammu and one in Ladakh, while the party would try their best in Kashmir.

Madhav, who looks after the party affairs in the state, also hit out at the NC-Congress alliance and referred it as a “drama”.

He said the NC-Congress alliance in Jammu, but fighting in Kashmir is of many types of exercises against Modi and the BJP.

“Let them do it,” Madhav said.

He said it was unfortunate that PDP and NC were calling their cadres “Mujahideen” and supporting banned organisation like Jamaat-e-Islami(JeI) and Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF).

Madhav also demanded an FIR against NC Baramulla candidate Akbar Lone, who raised slogans in favour of Pakistan.

“Such things bring out the real character of the regional parties here. One member raises pro-Pakistan slogans and says if anyone abuses Pakistan, he will abuse them ten times. Another leader says that her party members are the real Mujahids of Kashmir,” Madhav said.

He said the mainstream political parties were deceiving people and it was time to give BJP a chance in the Valley.

Former chief minister and PDP President Mehbooba Mufti during a rally had said that her party workers were the ‘real Mujahideen’ of Kashmir.

A couple of days later, NC General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar said his party was the ‘original Mujahideen party’ of Kashmir.

Madhav said after the ban on Jamaat and JKLF, peace had returned to the Valley.

“The regional parties want the ban revoked, which won’t happen even in their dreams,” he said.

Madhav said after BJP pulled out of the coalition with PDP, the situation in Kashmir had improved.

He said his party’s stand on Article 370 and Article 35(A) continues to remain the same.



