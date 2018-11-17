BJP jittery, NC contesting elections has unnerved them: Nasir

‘Next elections will be a fight not a one sided walk over’
Srinagar:
National Conference on Friday rejected the jibes of MoS PMO, Dr Jitendra Singh, as sheer panicky borne out of BJP’s edginess about the participation of Jammu and Kashmir National conference in forthcoming Assembly and Parliamentary elections.
In a statement issued from part headquarters Nawa-e-Subah, party’s Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani said that the working committee decision to stay away from polls was limited to ULB and Panchayat elections. “The decision had nothing to do with Assembly or Parliament elections. We will fight to win forthcoming elections so as to defend Art 35 A/Art 370 and to prevent BJP from installing its proxies via the back door as they have started doing.”
“The assertions of Dr Singh are reflective of the jittery that BJP and its proxies in Kashmir are facing,” he said.
“Even if we wanted to boycott the forthcoming elections, people would pressurize us to fight. They are watchful of BJP and its sequacious henchmen and in such an uncertain situation people would want us to put up a strong front against the contriving RSS and its servile proxies,” he said.
“Our party took a stand to stay away from ULB, Panchayat elections in wake of the vacillating approach of GOI towards ART 35 A/ Art 370 which is an article of faith for us,” he said adding, “We have already requested Governor SP Malik to plead for deferment on next hearing of Art 35 A in SC till the formation of a popular government in the state. And he has principally agreed to our suggestion.”
He said that BJP in spite of a poor front put up by the Congress party and the non-participation of local parties had to content with just four municipal wards in Srinagar. “The very thought of us participating in the elections has unnerved them. And our endeavour shall be to resist any machinations of RSS and its proxies in the state. People would never want us to let these forces as are inimical to states special status make inroads in the state,” he said. “My advice to Dr Singh would be to stop being panicky and remember that the next elections will be a fight not a one sided walk over,” he said.