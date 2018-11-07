BJP is a reality: Mattu

‘I never gave any statement against them’
Junaid KathjuSrinagar, Nov 06:
In his first press conference after being elected as Mayor of Srinagar, Junaid Mattu Tuesday denied having made any negative remarks about the righting Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) when he was part of National Conference (NC) and said, “BJP is a reality and nobody can deny it.”
“Show me a single instance where I have criticised the BJP. Omar Abdullah joined hands with the BJP. Mehbooba Mufti aligned with the party. So, the BJP is a reality, you can’t deny it,” Mattu told reporters.
He was accompanied by separatist-turned-mainstream politician, Peoples Conferences (PC) Chairman and BJP ally Sajad Gani Lone.
Mattu, who quit NC to contest the Urban Local Bodies (ULB) polls and was supported by BJP and PC, polled 40 out of total 74 votes.
He accused the NC and PDP legislators of horse-trading to buy the independent candidates for the Mayor post for Congress.
Mattu contested the SMC election as independent from four wards and won from three of them.
"This is a historic election and a change has begun which will not remain confined to Srinagar only. This is a message to those traditional exploiters, who had made mainstream politics their territorial asset," he said.
Asked about Governor Satya Pal Malik favouring him as the next mayor of the SMC even before the election process had kicked off, Mattu said he contested the elections with utmost honesty.
"Governor made a remark. He thought this might happen as he has ground reports. However, we (I) have contested the elections with complete sincerity and honesty," he said.
"If the governor, in future, says Madamji (an apparent reference to PDP president Mehbooba Mufti) or Prince (an apparent reference NC vice president Omar Abdullah) will become the chief minister, then they will be all praise for him. Just because the governor named someone outside these two dynasties, fingers are being raised," he added.
Mattu said he would work towards making Srinagar a world-class tourist city and his priority will be to improve the quality of life and enhance the dignity of the residents.
He was announced as the mayoral candidate by Peoples Conference (PC) chairman Sajad Gani Lone after the election results were declared on October 20.