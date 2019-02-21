BJP instigates attackers, arsonists against Kashmiris: JRL

Srinagar:
Rightwing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was instigating attackers, arsonists against Kashmiris in Jammu and other Indian states; Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) said on Wednesday.
In a statement issue here, JRL—comprising of Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Mirwaiz Muhammad Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik, while condemning the unrelenting attacks on Kashmiris in various Indian cities, alleged that attacks on Kashmiri businessmen, students, tourists and people from other walks of life was distressing and apparently instigated by the ruling regime of India.
JRL spokesperson said that the videos and photographs of Kashmiris being beaten, humiliated, looted, vandalized and oppressed in various Indian states will only push more Kashmiri youth to the wall and path of rebellion.
Terming these attacks as horrible, JRL said that attacks on Kashmiri students including female students in different colleges, universities and institutions across India, business men, tourists and people from other walks of life including government employees is in every respect a dangerous trend that is promoting hatred between humans. “From last one weak, Kashmiri students, businessmen, tourists are being beaten ruthlessly by unruly mobs, shops and business centers are being looted, vandalized and humiliated in broad day light with police in many cases watching as mute spectators,” JRL said.
They alleged that the widespread, organized unilateral violence against Kashmiris was apparently instigated by the ruling regime in India as no one till date has been penalized or arrested for these hateful attacks. “When announcements of vengeance come from as high as Prime minister’s office, home minster and other political class, when a sitting governor of Meghalaya Tathagata Roy is tweeting publicly to boycott, rape, massacre and kill Kashmiris and he is not even asked to restraint and when TV channels dying for their TRP are let free to spread hatred and venom, how can these ugly attacks be termed as mere acts of resentment and anger,” JRL said. “In 1984, after the assassination of former Indian prime minster Mrs. Indra Ghandi, Sikhs all over India especially in Delhi were in same manner attacked systematically and a campaign of hatred was launched to defame them.”
JRL spokesperson said “Kashmiris are being targeted all over India, careers of students is being toyed with; businessmen are being vandalized and looted at will which is highly condemnable.”
Terming the attacks on students including female students as most atrocious, JRL said “Under a specific plan, the arsonists are let free to harass, beat and humiliate them and afterwards these students are being booked under concocted charges, suspended from studies and hence left in jeopardy.”
JRL said that on one hand rulers are not letting anyone to establish private colleges, varsities and institutions in Kashmir and on other hand we are witnessing the ruination of their careers in Indian states which is most unacceptable.