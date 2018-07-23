BJP hits back at Rahul over his Alwar lynching tweet

AgenciesNew Delhi
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday hit back at Congress president Rahul Gandhi for criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Alwar lynching incident.
Union Minister and BJP leader Piyush Goyal called Rahul "merchant of hate" while accusing him of trying to divide society for electoral gains.
"Stop jumping with joy every time a crime happens, Mr Rahul Gandhi. The state has already assured strict & prompt action. You divide the society in every manner possible for electoral gains & then shed crocodile tears. Enough is Enough. You are a MERCHANT OF HATE," Goyal tweeted.
Stop jumping with joy every time a crime happens, Mr Rahul Gandhi.— Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) July 23, 2018
The state has already assured strict & prompt action.
You divide the society in every manner possible for electoral gains & then shed crocodile tears.
Enough is Enough. You are a MERCHANT OF HATE. https://t.co/4thsyNL3nx
Meanwhile, Union Minister Smriti Irani also trained guns at the Congress chief and said that there wasn't a single instance where he "doesn't attempt to rupture social bonds for electoral gains".
"Rahul Gandhi's family presided over the worst form of hate in 1984, Bhagalpur & Nellie & many other instances. It is shameful that he is doing the same through VULTURE POLITICS. Not a single instance goes by where he doesn't attempt to rupture social bonds for electoral gains," Irani tweeted.
Rahul Gandhi’s family presided over the worst form of hate in 1984, Bhagalpur & Nellie & many other instances.— Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) July 23, 2018
It is shameful that he is doing the same through VULTURE POLITICS.
Not a single instance goes by where he doesn't attempt to rupture social bonds for electoral gains. https://t.co/kpX3n1Kcc0
The BJP, on its official Twitter handle posted a poem, wherein they stressed on the "fake drama of love (pyaar ka natak)" that the Congress havebeen propagating for the last 70 years.
७० साल प्यार का नाटक— BJP (@BJP4India) July 23, 2018
बन्द करो ये झूठ का फाटक
गले लगाना आँख मारना
कैसे ये सब कर पाते हो
जब जब देश बदलना चाहे
तब तुम उसको भटकाते हो
ये देश है मेरा फ़िल्म नहीं है
तुमको इसका इल्म नहीं है
७० साल प्यार का नाटक
बन्द करो ये झूठ का फाटक। https://t.co/SbcZYyvI16
Earlier today, the Congress chief, in a tweet said that the Alwar lynching incident shows Prime Minister Modi's brutal "New India".
He also slammed the Rajasthan Police for allegedly making delay in taking 28-year-old Akbar Khan, the victim of mob lynching, to the hospital.
"Policemen in #Alwar took 3 hrs to get a dying Rakbar Khan, the victim of a lynch mob, to a hospital just 6 KM away. Why? They took a tea-break enroute. This is Modi's brutal "New India" where humanity is replaced with hatred and people are crushed and left to die," Rahul tweeted.
On the intervening night of July 20-21, Khan was allegedly beaten to death by an agitated mob on suspicions of cow smuggling in Alwar district.