BJP has tactical understanding with Pak on Kashmir issue: Moily

April 13, 2019 | Press Trust of India

Claiming that the BJP has a tactical understanding with Pakistan on the Kashmir issue, senior Congress leader Veerappa Moily demanded to know the basis of Imran Khan's support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the ongoing elections.



The former Union Minister also charged Modi with adopting a "Hitler-kind of attitude", stoking an "atmosphere of hatred in the country and thereby destroying all institutions".



If the Congress comes to power, Moily said it will initiate probes into the functioning of the BJP government during the past five years in which the "nation was misled and kept in the dark" over several important issues like Rafale deal.



"Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has openly supported Narendra Modi as a pre-condition for talks on bilateral resolution of the Kashmir dispute which clearly shows that there is a tactical understanding between the BJP and the Pakistan Prime Minister," the Congress leader told PTI.



Khan's support and also the suggestion that Modi would bring in better ties between the two nations indicate a secret understanding, perhaps compromising the interest of India on Kashmir, he said.



Observing that a war-kind of situation always prevailed during the BJP regime, Moily said, "Everytime the BJP comes to power, there is an escalation of hostility between India and Pakistan, it may be Kargil or attack on Indian Parliament under the Vajpayee government or Balakot and Pulwama under the current regime."



Ridiculing Modi for his 56-inch chest claim, the former Karnataka chief minister said, "Where is the need to demonstrate even if he has one? Politics of love is totally alien to him which has vitiated the political atmosphere in the country."



As a result of the 56-inch chest narrative, Pakistan has for the first time openly admitted that it has an atom bomb, he added.



Asserting that the Congress will probe functioning of the Modi government if it comes to power, Moily said, "We will investigate all actions taken during the current BJP's tenure, that include demonetisation, the Balakot attack and sacking of intelligence chief and ferrying of CRPF personnel in a bus despite intelligence input to the contrary."





