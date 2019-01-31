BJP has lost moral authority to seek mandate in Jammu again: Rana

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, JANUARY 30-
National Conference Provincial President, Devender Singh Rana, on Wednesday claimed the BJP has “lost moral grandstanding” to seek Jammu’s mandate again.
He said that the BJP “ trampled the previous mandate hugely by ditching the people and compromising with their aspirations between 2015 and 2018”.
“BJP brought Jammu and Kashmir, especially the Jammu region virtually at cross roads of its history, as its leaders kept personal interest above the larger public interest, be that development or governance, security or the political aspirations,” Rana, as per a statement, said while addressing workers at Lowakhi area of Panchayat Showa, Bhalwal in Nagrota Assembly Constituency.
He said the BJP’s stint in government has been “abject failure, which was publicly admitted in Jammu by its National President Amit Shah”.
“Shah had no option but to reprimand his state leadership owing to public anger and anguish.”
“Honesty and political morality demanded the BJP to apologise to the people, who have undergone a nightmarish era for over three years.”
He said the dejection among people of Jammu grew wider “because of the ill-advised and provocative policies” pursued by the BJP.
“BJP has lost credibility as also moral authority to seek votes again by pretending messiahs of Jammu, as it failed in keeping up the commitments. While development got huge dent and Jammu pride received severe bruises, the BJP compromised on various flagship projects initiated by the previous government and jobs to deserving and meritorious unemployed just to remain in power.”
He alleged that during the tenure of BJP partnered “insensitive dispensation, Jammu was pushed to backwards in respect of development and implementation of various welfare schemes”.
Rana also blamed the BJP for allegedly playing with the sentiments of the people. “The self-styled protectors of the Jammu cause turned out villains of the region, he said, adding that the people were fast realizing their mistake of reposing faith in the BJP in 2014.”
“BJP created unprecedented political, economic and security impasse in the State. This party (BJP) lacked the vision to govern, which is why they raised hands in the midst of their term and preferred to be fence sitters.”
“The emotive, divisive, communal and regional politics played by BJP has dejected the people, who have been pushed to worse kind of polarization. There is need for bridging the gap in terms of strengthening regional unity and communal amity, he said and urged the people to gear up for giving the state political stability,” he alleged.