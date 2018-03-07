BJP Govts at Centre, State ushering development era in JK: Narinder

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Mar 06:
BJP governments at the centre and state brought agenda of development to forefront for making Jammu and Kashmir a developed state, Dr Narinder Singh, BJP State General Secretary Tuesday said.
In a statement issued here he said, “Previous Congress and National Conference governments in J&K only played divisive politics, looted the state exchequer and made it a “Bimaru State” said Dr. Singh. He said that rhetoric of congress leaders cannot bury facts and figures of BJP’s achievements and contribution for Jammu region. He advised congress leaders for introspection, as to why they could not contribute to the educational, infrastructure development of state. These leaders of Congress should be held accountable as to why they miserably failed in bring prosperity to the region. He said BJP is doing development politics for all and appeasement for none.
Singh enumerated the achievements of BJP and said that the party’s greatest achievement is in making Jammu an “Education Hub” by setting up national institutes namely All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Indian Institute of Technology, Indian Institute of Management and Institute of Mass Communication.
He said that Rs 400 crores have been sanctioned for construction of 14000 bunkers for border residents and SRO 43 for providing employment to victims of cross border firing. He also told that 1404590 Jan Dhan accounts have been opened in the state and account holders have deposited Rs 526.18 crores in these accounts resulting in financial inclusion of poor to ensure access to financial services.
Singh said Under Prdahan Mantri Ujjwala Yogna, against the target of 6.67 lakh connections 3.63 lakh gas connections have been distributed to BPL women beneficiaries. For Workers Welfare Board and Jammu and Kashmir employees provident Fund Organisation will implement and enforce 32 Labour Acts and till date 3.2 lakh workers registered and an amount of Rs 275.26 crores disbursed, and minimum wages enhanced for un-skill, skilled and highly-skilled and ministerial staff to Rs 225, Rs 350, Rs 400 and 325 day respectively, he added.
For employees Seventh Pay Commission implemented, full pension qualifying service reduced from 28 years to 20 years and family pension benefit extended to unmarried daughters irrespective of age. In earlier regimes of National Conference and Congress, employees used to face police lathi charge for securing their demands, he said.
