BJP govt trying to create fear, panic among people of Kashmir: Monga

August 03, 2019 06:00:00 | Rising Kashmir News

Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) vice president and former MLC GN Monga Friday said that BJP government in Delhi was constantly trying to create fear and panic among the people of Kashmir which is not going to help to solve the problems.

In a statement issued to press here, he said: “From rushing additional troops to Kashmir to issuing advisory to tourists and Amarnathji yatris to immediately leave Kashmir, the government of India is creating fear psychosis for their own interests. It is unfortunate that BJP government is hell bent to create unrest in Kashmir.”

“On one hand the BJP government claims that peace has returned to Kashmir due to its policies, while on the other annual yatra has been halted in the midst. This situation was never ever in Kashmir when Amarnath yatra had to be halted. BJP owes an answer to the people of country why it has brought Kashmir to this stage,” Monga asked.

The Congress leader said revocation of Article 35A has neither any constitutional nor legal base, as state’s accession with India was full and final.