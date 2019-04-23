BJP Govt denying rural connectivity to Muslim dominated areas: JKNPP

April 23, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Stating that there was a deep-rooted conspiracy in “inexplicably delaying” the construction of Basantgarh-Khaned road sanctioned under central flagship programme in 2009, Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party on Monday alleged that the BJP government was at centre was denying rural connectivity to Muslim-dominated areas.

As per a statement, scores of Panther activists led by Harsh Dev Singh Chairman JKNPP and other leaders lodged a protest outside the office of Divisional Commissioner in Jammu in this regard.

The protesters while raising anti-BJP slogans exhorted the Div Com to take due cognizance of the “deliberate delay shown by the concerned officers towards the issues of remote areas and Muslim-dominated areas in particular”.

They later submitted a memorandum to Divisional Commissioner Jammu seeking immediate construction of the said road failing which, they said, 15000 people would come on roads.

Addressing the media later on, Singh said that despite the work having been tendered in 2009 and the full funding having been released by the GOI, “the work could not be completed due to vested interests of biased and prejudiced politicians”.

“PMGSY authorities executing the work had deflected the blame to Forest Deptt for failure to give clearance and the latter was blaming the former for giving incomplete details. And in the said blame game, the people of the remotest belt of tehsil Basantgarh were made to suffer for no fault of theirs and deprived of the benefits of a project envisaged for them under a central scheme. For how long shall the people have to suffer for the vested interests of corrupt politicians,” questioned Singh.

He appealed the Chief Secretary to dispose of the Forest clearance case of the said road on priority in view brewing public resentment in the area against the extremely abhor able conduct of concerned authorities.

Condemning the prolonged delay in construction of the road, Singh alleged that the “political motives of the vested interests had deprived the affected remote area people of their right to connectivity”.

“Despite Rs.10.00 crores approx. having been sanctioned for the construction of the said road in 2010, with additional Rs.3.90 crore for its black topping sanctioned in 2012, the huge amount had remained un-expended due to unwholesome corrupt motives of the authorities.”

Holding the BJP responsible for the lapse, Basharat Ali, Gen Secy of JKNPP, alleged that Saffron Party “deliberately denied the rural connectivity to the people of villages Basantgarh, Mang, Punara, Sang, Arthal and Khaned because the said belt comprised a Muslim dominated population of around 15000 souls”.

“People have been subjected to huge inconvenience and hardships on communal lines, therefore, the BJP leaders and the said officers needed to be made accountable and answerable under law and the constitution.”