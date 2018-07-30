BJP for respect to SC verdict

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, July 29:
The rightwing BJP Sunday said the saffron party stands for respect to Supreme Court (SC) judgment on Article 35 A and hoped all concerned would respect the top court's verdict on the issue.
BJP’s State Secretary (Organization) Ashok Koul said BJP stands for respect to verdict of the Supreme Court on Article 35 A.
“We hope that all concerned would also accept the judgment of the top court of the country over this issue,” he said.
Asked to comment on reports that Governor N N Vohra writing to Government of India for deferment of the case, Koul said, “The matter related to Article 35 A is sub judice. Governor is working in his own way. I have also come through news reports about Governor writing to GoI for deferment of Article 35 A case. I can only say about BJP's stand over this issue, which calls for respect to Supreme Court judgment.”
He expressed surprise over Congress party’s ‘jail Bharo’ threat over tinkering of Article 35A saying, “a national party showing disrespect to the judgment of the top court in itself shows the intents of the party about the court judgments.”
Koul said reports about BJP forming a new government with PDP dissidents are totally baseless. “We have to nothing to do with the dissidents of PDP and internal dissent within the PDP.”
He also expressed dismay over remark of PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti in which she claimed to have consumed a cup of poison by aligning with BJP. (KNS)