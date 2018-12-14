BJP files defamation notice

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Dec 13:
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday filed defamation against Dr. Gagan Bhagat (Ex-MLA, RS Pura) for his alleged “defamatory remarks” against the of BJP State President Ravinder Raina (Ex-MLA) and BJP State general secretary, Ashok Kaul.
Another legal notice has been issued to Rajesh Kumar Parashar (R.O. Sunderbani) for writing against Raina on social media site.
In a statement, a party spokesman said that a legal notice has been issued by BJP State President Ravinder Raina and BJP State General Secretary (Org.) Ashok Kaul Bhagat for levelling “unfounded, vexatious, malicious, abusive and defamatory remarks” against Raina and Kaul through interview given to Print & Electronic Channels and social media channels on December 12.
The spokesman said that serious allegations were leveled against Bhagat of “impropriety and immorality and the issue was referred to the State Disciplinary Committee of BJP which recommended action against him”. “The action included expulsion from the party in case he did not meet the requirements within a period of 3 months.”
“However, instead of doing the needful, Dr. Bhagat indulged in anti-party activities and subsequently, BJP expelled him from the primary membership of party.”
The spokesman said that the “defamatory and abusive language of Bhagat through interview has affected the reputation of Ravinder Raina and Ashok Kaul”.
“Legal notice has been issued calling upon him to tender apology publically within a period of 1 week from the receipt of the notice failing which criminal and civil proceedings in the competent court of law will be initiated in the court of law against Bhagat,” the spokesman added.
The spokesman said that another legal notice has been issued by BJP, state president, Ravinder Raina to Rajesh Kumar Parashar for allegedly “leveling unfounded vexatious, malicious, abusive and defamatory remarks against Raina on social media site (Facebook)”.
“Through the legal notice, Parashar has been called upon to tender apology publically within a period of one week from the receipt of the notice failing which criminal and civil proceedings in the competent court of law will be initiated in the court of law against him,” the spokesman added.