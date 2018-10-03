BJP fields proxy candidates: Congress

Noor ul HaqSopore, Oct 2
With BJP winning the Sopore Municipal Council elections unopposed, the Congress District President Baramulla Shoaib Nabi Lone on Tuesday alleged that saffron party has given mandate to several proxy candidates in the guise of independent candidates who are on a mission to make inroads in several 'volatile' areas of Kashmir.
Shoaib said, “The Fascist party has given ticket to proxy candidates and people of Kashmir have a reason to defeat such communal forces by electing Congress candidates.”
In a press brief, Congress District president, Baramulla Shoaib Nabi Lone said the voters have every right to defeat the saffron party’s mission in the valley.
“BJP is a party of communal and fascist forces, who not only crush minorities in India but have worked against the interests of people of Kashmir. The communal party members don't want the development of Kashmiri Muslims. So people have every right to fight and defeat the communal forces,” Shoaib said.
“My appeal to people of valley especially Baramulla is to come out in numbers and vote for a party who shall work for the people. We in Congress assure the people that we will work for the betterment of the people,” he added.
Pertinently, despite having a sitting MLA in Sopore, Congress party has failed in nominating a single candidate in Sopore municipal council, giving BJP a clean walkover in Sopore. Notably, 8 BJP candidates were elected unopposed from the municipal council Sopore.
Upon being asked, why Congress didn't nominate any candidate from Sopore, a top Congress political figure said that party members were feeling scared after militant threats. "Party members are feeling scared. Not a single member turned up for filing nominations," he added.