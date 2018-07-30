BJP exploited sentiment of Jammuites by hollow promises, slogans: Slathia

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu:
Former minister and National Conference State Secretary, Surjeet Singh Slathia, on Sunday slammed the BJP for allegedly pursuing “polarizing politics and exploiting the Jammu sentiment by raising hollow slogans”.
“The three years of the BJP partnered rule exposed the party, which pursued self-centric agenda and let down the people on every front,” Slathia, according to a statement, said while addressing a public meeting at Village Smilpur Bari Brahmana in Vijaypur Assembly Constituency this afternoon.
He alleged that the BJP gave “Jammu nothing except reactionary and hate politics which eventually took toll of governance”.
“The damage done to Jammu psyche is immense and the BJP leadership will have to come clear on the compelling reasons for ignoring the interests of this region, especially the border dwellers.”
“BJP compromised with the interest of people and bartered the development of Jammu in a big way. The utility services had almost turned dysfunctional while the developmental tempo came to grinding halt.”
He said that the services like power, drinking water, roads, health etc were hit badly.
“A crisis like situation prevailed in every sector due to lack of vision and will to do anything for Jammu. The power supply and drinking water had become quite erratic in the Jammu city, as elsewhere in the region, during the three years of misrule,” Slahtia said.
“This is not something the people of Jammu region had never thought even in their wildest dreams. The failures of the BJP reminded the people of the enviable work done during the governments under National Conference, which laid a strong edifice of infrastructural development,” he added.
Assuring the people of getting their problems redressed, Slathia said the “developmental inertia of the BJP has shattered their faith in democratic polity”.
“The BJP will get a befitting reply during the ensuing elections for its misrule and denial of justice to the people of Jammu”, he added.
On the occasion, the statement said, prominent workers of the BJP joined National Conference.