About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
May 26, 2019 | Anil Bhatt

BJP dominates Jammu region; no significant headway in Kashmir

 The BJP has improved its performance in Jammu and Ladakh regions by securing a vote share of 46.4 per cent in the just concluded Lok Sabha polls but failed to make any significant headway in the Kashmir Valley where polling percentage was low.
As per the official data released by the Election Commission (EC), the BJP managed to have 46.4 per cent vote share mainly from Jammu, Udhampur and Ladakh Lok Sabha seats, thereby retaining the three constituencies.
The BJP's vote share in the state in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls was 34.40 per cent. The vote share shows that the BJP is leading in 27 out of 41 assembly seats in these three parliamentary constituencies.
In the Udhampur Lok Sabha seat, the BJP got a vote share of 61.38 per cent in the 2019 polls compared to 46.76 per cent in 2014, reflecting a significant improvement in the saffron party's performance compared to the last general elections.
BJP leader and Union Minister Jitendra Singh won by 3.57 lakh votes defeating Congress' Vikramaditya Singh, the son of Jammu and Kashmir's last prince Karan Singh. Jitendra Singh polled 7,24,311 or 61.38 per cent votes.
However, the BJP managed to get only 2.96 per cent of votes in the Kashmir Valley which is slightly higher than 1.33 per cent as compared to the 2014 polls.
The Kashmir Valley recorded a low turnout where only 8.76 per cent of people polled their votes in Anantnag, 14.1 per cent in Srinagar and 34.71 in Baramulla. The overall voting percentage in the state fell to 44.51 per cent which is nearly five per cent less than in 2014 when the figures stood at 49.52.
The National Conference bagged all the three seats in the Valley, where polls were marred by threats from separatists and militant groups. The party was contesting only three seats from Valley and left other three for its alliance partner Congress.
The Congress, which contested five seats in Jammu and Kashmir and lost all, polled 1,011,527 votes taking 28.5 per cent share of total votes polled, statistics said. The Congress has increased its vote share by 5 per cent but failed to covert it into seats.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress got 22.90 per cent vote share but failed to get any seat. In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, the Congress bagged two seats with 19.11 per cent vote share.
The NC polled 2,80,356 votes (7.89 per cent vote share) out of the total votes polled, it said. The party won in three seats of Srinagar, Anantnag and Baramulla.
For the NC, Farooq Abdullah won Srinagar seat and got 1,06,750 votes, which is 51 per cent of the votes polled. In North Kashmir's Baramulla constituency, NC candidate Mohammad Akbar Lone, who won the seat, polled 1,33,426 votes, which is 29.9 per cent of votes polled.
NC candidate Hasnain Masoodi, who won Anantnag seat, got 40,180 votes or 32 per cent of the votes polled. The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) vote share dipped from 20.50 per cent in 2014, when it bagged three seats, to just 2.4 per cent (84,054 votes). It lost all three seats.

Latest News

Traffic resumes on Jammu-Srinagar highway

Traffic resumes on Jammu-Srinagar highway

May 25 | RK Online Desk
2G Internet service restored in Budgam, Baramulla, Ganderbal

2G Internet service restored in Budgam, Baramulla, Ganderbal

May 25 | Rk Online Desk
Man dies in Awantipora road accident

Man dies in Awantipora road accident

May 25 | RK Online Desk
3 officials suspended in Bandipora, disciplinary action against 4 doct ...

3 officials suspended in Bandipora, disciplinary action against 4 doct ...

May 25 | Rising Kashmir News
Sumbal minor

Sumbal minor's rape: Police files charge sheet against accused before ...

May 25 | M.T Rasool
Nearly 80% candidates lost security deposit in LS polls in JK

Nearly 80% candidates lost security deposit in LS polls in JK

May 25 | PTI
SKUAST-K entrance exam as per schedule tomorrow

SKUAST-K entrance exam as per schedule tomorrow

May 25 | RK Online Desk
Army man shoots self dead in Pattan

Army man shoots self dead in Pattan

May 25 | Rk Online Desk
Social forestry employee found dead in Poonch

Social forestry employee found dead in Poonch

May 25 | RK Online Desk
At least 29 inmates killed in clashes at Venezuela jail

At least 29 inmates killed in clashes at Venezuela jail

May 25 | PTI/AFP
Mobile internet remains suspended in Kashmir

Mobile internet remains suspended in Kashmir

May 25 | Agencies
Mehbooba concerned over thrashing of three by cow vigilantes in MP

Mehbooba concerned over thrashing of three by cow vigilantes in MP

May 25 | Rising Kashmir News
Several hurt in package bomb blast in France

Several hurt in package bomb blast in France

May 25 | PTI/AFP
Massive landslide blocks Srinagar-Jammu highway

Massive landslide blocks Srinagar-Jammu highway

May 25 | Press Trust of India
Train service remains suspended in Kashmir

Train service remains suspended in Kashmir

May 25 | Agencies
Spontaneous shutdown affects life in Kashmir

Spontaneous shutdown affects life in Kashmir

May 25 | Rising Kashmir News
20 students killed in Surat coaching centre blaze

20 students killed in Surat coaching centre blaze

May 25 | Agencies
Jammu DIG suspends

Jammu DIG suspends 'absent' SHO during surprise inspection

May 25 | Agencies
Schools, colleges remain closed as tense situation prevails in Kashmir

Schools, colleges remain closed as tense situation prevails in Kashmir

May 25 | Rising Kashmir News
Dignified return of KPs, restoration of peace is priority: Farooq

Dignified return of KPs, restoration of peace is priority: Farooq

May 25 | Agencies
Three killed in Reasi road accident

Three killed in Reasi road accident

May 25 | Agencies
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
May 26, 2019 | Anil Bhatt

BJP dominates Jammu region; no significant headway in Kashmir

              

 The BJP has improved its performance in Jammu and Ladakh regions by securing a vote share of 46.4 per cent in the just concluded Lok Sabha polls but failed to make any significant headway in the Kashmir Valley where polling percentage was low.
As per the official data released by the Election Commission (EC), the BJP managed to have 46.4 per cent vote share mainly from Jammu, Udhampur and Ladakh Lok Sabha seats, thereby retaining the three constituencies.
The BJP's vote share in the state in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls was 34.40 per cent. The vote share shows that the BJP is leading in 27 out of 41 assembly seats in these three parliamentary constituencies.
In the Udhampur Lok Sabha seat, the BJP got a vote share of 61.38 per cent in the 2019 polls compared to 46.76 per cent in 2014, reflecting a significant improvement in the saffron party's performance compared to the last general elections.
BJP leader and Union Minister Jitendra Singh won by 3.57 lakh votes defeating Congress' Vikramaditya Singh, the son of Jammu and Kashmir's last prince Karan Singh. Jitendra Singh polled 7,24,311 or 61.38 per cent votes.
However, the BJP managed to get only 2.96 per cent of votes in the Kashmir Valley which is slightly higher than 1.33 per cent as compared to the 2014 polls.
The Kashmir Valley recorded a low turnout where only 8.76 per cent of people polled their votes in Anantnag, 14.1 per cent in Srinagar and 34.71 in Baramulla. The overall voting percentage in the state fell to 44.51 per cent which is nearly five per cent less than in 2014 when the figures stood at 49.52.
The National Conference bagged all the three seats in the Valley, where polls were marred by threats from separatists and militant groups. The party was contesting only three seats from Valley and left other three for its alliance partner Congress.
The Congress, which contested five seats in Jammu and Kashmir and lost all, polled 1,011,527 votes taking 28.5 per cent share of total votes polled, statistics said. The Congress has increased its vote share by 5 per cent but failed to covert it into seats.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress got 22.90 per cent vote share but failed to get any seat. In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, the Congress bagged two seats with 19.11 per cent vote share.
The NC polled 2,80,356 votes (7.89 per cent vote share) out of the total votes polled, it said. The party won in three seats of Srinagar, Anantnag and Baramulla.
For the NC, Farooq Abdullah won Srinagar seat and got 1,06,750 votes, which is 51 per cent of the votes polled. In North Kashmir's Baramulla constituency, NC candidate Mohammad Akbar Lone, who won the seat, polled 1,33,426 votes, which is 29.9 per cent of votes polled.
NC candidate Hasnain Masoodi, who won Anantnag seat, got 40,180 votes or 32 per cent of the votes polled. The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) vote share dipped from 20.50 per cent in 2014, when it bagged three seats, to just 2.4 per cent (84,054 votes). It lost all three seats.

News From Rising Kashmir

;