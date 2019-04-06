BJP dividing JK on sectarian, regional lines: Mehbooba

April 06, 2019 | Noor-ul-Haq

‘I don't mind being called a separatist’

Former chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Mehbooba Mufti Friday accused the rightwing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of dividing Jammu Kashmir on regional and sectarian lines.

Addressing a party workers convention at Uri town in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, she warned people of Kashmir that proxies of BJP, who regularly keep on changing colours, were dividing Shias and Sunnis and Pahadis and Kashmiris.

“They (BJP) want to change the demography of the State. They want to abrogate Article 370. They want to dilute our identity both by going to courts and by dividing Kashmir on sectarian and regional lines,” Mehbooba said.

“I am warning you that Jammu Kashmir is passing through a tough phase. Certain forces want to change the Muslim identity of the State. They want to divide Muslims of the State and abrogate Article 370. The proxies of BJP who visit you wearing regionalism and sectarianism on their sleeves are enemies of the people. They want to divide you on the basis of Paharis, Gujjars, Shias, Sunnis, Jamaat-e-Islami, Ahle Hadith. They deceive you by saying that only Kashmiri-speaking people are in favour of Article 370,” Mehbooba said.

Lashing out at BJP, Mehbooba said they were against the Muslim-identity of the State and want to abrogate Article 370.

“I want to tell you and people in Delhi that during partition J&K was a Muslim-majority state and it had to go with Pakistan but people of Kashmir stayed with secular India on certain conditions. The special conditions were our Article 370, Article 35-A, our flag and our constitution but today BJP is saying that in year 2020 we will abrogate the special status of the State. I warn them the day you will abrogate the special status of the State, the relations of Kashmir with India will be over and it will be deemed as an illegal relation,” she said.

Without naming Peoples Conference led by Sajad Lone, Mehbooba said these new parties who divide people on the basis of Pahadi-speaking and Kashmiri-speaking people, Sunnis and Shias were being funded by BJP.

“Wherefrom they get the money for these flags, vehicles and party activities. Donning new attires, new flags, they are trying to fool you. BJP knows that nobody will vote for them in Kashmir. So they fielded their proxies in the elections who can tomorrow represent them in Kashmir,” she said.

Speaking about PDP’s alliance with BJP, Mehbooba said her late father Mufti Muhammad Syaeed’s vision was to open Srinagar-Muzaffarabad road and make Uri a peaceful area of Kashmir with no cross-border shelling but his untimely death did not let it happen.

“Salamabad is the dream of my father. He wanted peace to return in Kashmir especially in Uri. Mufti Sayeed was first Kashmiri leader who strived for peace in Kashmir. He didn't want Kashmir to become a war ground between India and Pakistan but a bridge of friendship between the two countries. This Srinagar-Muzaffarabad road didn't open that easily. We lost 14 party workers in a bomb blast in Uri,” Mehbooba said.

She said Modi was using Kashmir for gaining political mileage out of it by counting the killed militants, banning separatist leaders, and talking about attack on Pakistan for elections.

“He (Modi) isn't talking about farmer distress, unemployment in the country and underdevelopment,” the PDP chief said.

On Modi government’s accusations of soft separatism, Mehbooba said, “If talking about protection of special status of Kashmir, Article 35-A, Article 370, Kashmir issue makes you a separatist, I don't mind being called a separatist.”





