BJP dissident ex-MLA moves SC to challenge Assembly dissolution

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 29:
A dissident BJP ex-MLA Gagan Bhagat has moved Supreme Court to challenge the dissolution of the State Assembly by Governor Satya Pal Malik.
A petition ‘Gagan Bhagat ex-MLA J&K Assembly versus the Union of India through Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India and State of Jammu and Kashmir through Governor and Chief Secretary has been filed by Gagan Bhagat in the Supreme Court which was formally admitted.
The case is likely to come up for hearing next week.
Sources said Gagan Bhagat, a dissident MLA of BJP from Jammu, has moved Supreme Court with a petition challenging the dissolution of J&K Assembly prematurely.
When contacted, Gagan Bhagat said on phone from New Delhi, “Yes, I have challenged the dissolution of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly in the Supreme Court of India and the petition was on Thursday formally admitted by the top court of the country.”
Sources said Bhagat is presently drawing close proximity with the top brass of NC.
The challenge to the dissolution of the assembly comes amid reports that Election Commission of India was mulling to club Legislative Assembly polls with the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections in the country. KNS