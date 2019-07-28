BJP dismisses rumours about abrogation of Article 35-A

July 28, 2019 | Junaid Kathju

Matter sub judice, troops’ movement routine exercise: Chauhan

National Vice-President of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan Saturday dismissed rumours about abrogation of Article 35-A, which grants special privileges to residents of Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing a press conference after welcoming new members into the party fold, Chauhan said rushing additional troops to Kashmir was a routine exercise and it has no link with abrogation of Article 35-A.

“Article 35-A is a subjudice matter. And BJP has not discussed any proposal about its abrogation lately,” said Chauhan, who was on a two-day visit to Valley.

He said rather than working on abrogation of Article 35-A, BJP is more focused on upcoming assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir.

Rumours are ripe in Kashmir that Government of India may abrogate Article 35-A, which grants special privileges to people of Jammu and Kashmir and bars outsiders from purchasing land and property in the State. People are linking rushing of more troops to Valley to move to abrogate Article 35A.

Chauhan, a three time chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, said the movement of additional troops was a routine exercise and some people are deliberately linking it with the abrogation of Article 35-A.

“As of now our main focus is to win the upcoming assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir and BJP is doing very well. Many people are joining us on daily basis,” he said.

Chauhan, who heads BJP membership drive in India, accused National Conference and PDP of “looting” state’s resources.

He said BJP would end the dynastic rule in Kashmir “as it did it in New Delhi”.

“Today, Congress is nowhere in the country. Their captain (Rahul Gandhi) who was supposed to steer the sinking ship, was the first one to abandon it,” he said.