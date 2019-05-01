BJP disapprove Sena's demand for ban on Burqas

May 01, 2019 | Agencies

The BJP on Wednesday disagreed with its ally Shiv Sena for a ban on Burqa and said such a decision in neighbouring Sri Lanka was taken in response to the recent terror strike and maintained the Modi government has ensured adequate steps to fight the menace as well.

"Sri Lanka has taken this step (ban on Burqa) in response to the tragedy they have gone through. Under the Modi government, we have stopped terrorism from coming inside the Indian territory," BJP spokesman G V L Narasimha Rao told reporters here.

He said, "In any state in the interior or mainland, whether it be Maharashtra or anywhere else, there has not been any terror attack (since the coming of Modi government)".

"Hence, I don't think there is a need to put any ban at this point of time," Rao said.

He further said - "Each country takes decisions to safeguard its own interests. When Modiji is there is no need to fear".

The BJP spokesman's reactions come close on the heels of an edit written in Shiv Sena mouthpiece 'Saamna'.