BJP did nothing for KPs in last 5 years: JKPCC

April 18, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

JKPCC Chief and Congress candidate from Anantnag parliamentary constituency, G A Mir, on Wednesday alleged that the BJP did “nothing: for the Kashmiri Pandits in the last five years of its rule.

As per a statement, Mir said this as he along with Congress contesting candidate from Jammu-Poonch parliamentary seat Raman Bhalla sought votes and of Kashmiri Migrants at Muthi.

They appealed the migrant voters of the Srinagar and Anantnag Parliamentary constituencies to cast their votes in favour of Dr Farooq Abdullah and Ghulam Ahmed Mir “to strengthen secular forces”, the statement read.

“PDP-BJP dispensation has betrayed the people of the State in general and migrants in particular by failing in addressing to their accumulated problems,” Mir said.

“What progress has been made by BJP in fulfilling the vacancies for the migrant youth under Prime Minister's package in the past five years. The NC-Congress government had undertaken fast-track recruitment keeping in view the age and miseries of the unemployed educated youth,” he claimed.

Mir expressed anguish over alleged delay in renovation of migrant colonies and ensuring regulated drinking water and power supply.

Mir urged upon the KPs to gear up for the ensuing Lok Sabha Elections and ensure his victory with an overwhelming majority.

“It is high time for the people to defeat the menace of BJP-PDP combination, which is hell bent upon to divide people on religious and regional lines for the sake of power. People have realized that the PDP BJP Coalition which is responsible for the agony and anguish of the people and their vote to PDP will not serve their motive.”

“PDP betrayed and backstabbed people during 2014 Assembly Elections, when it secured votes to checkmate BJP, but what happened after the results is known to people of valley and this time people will vote against anti-people and wrong policies of PDP BJP Coalition, which was fully responsible for the damages caused to life and property in the valley.”

He alleged that BJP-PDP failed people in every respect. “People have realized that they have been misled by PDP to serve its vested interests, but this time the situation is fairly different as there is a deep alienation among the people due to the betrayal by PDP,” he added.

“The fire of communalism and polarization that is being fanned and is spreading across the length and breadth of this country needs to be stopped before it engulfs our values and robs us of our rights, our sense of dignity and our special constitutional status,” he added.

Mir alleged that “by pretending to be anti-BJP before the elections, the PDP not only hoodwinked public opinion in the Valley but also became instrumental in strengthening saffron brigade in Jammu”.

“The rhetoric of PDP-BJP in those elections was a fixed match and I warn the dubious and communal forces like PDP and BJP not to test the political maturity of the people in Kashmir, saying they are capable to read between the lines.”

The ‘Agenda of the Alliance' had mentioned to take social and humanitarian initiatives to solve issue confronted the community which migrated en masse from the Valley after the eruption of militancy in 1990, “but no debate was initiated on how to take the first step in this direction”. "We have been hearing about proposals and plans, but nothing seems to have been done on the ground. The state government maintained total silence and the same old assurances were being given. The community expects the Centre to at least implement plans announced by the previous Congress-led government in 2008," he said.

"We expected the BJP to take some immediate steps to resolve their issues, but are hearing the same old rhetoric. Coalition partners used their energy in unnecessary controversies," he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Bhalla urged upon the people to vote for G.A. Mir and ensure his victory with a thumping majority.

Bhalla raked up the BJP's performance on the governance and development front, alleging that it had been "equally disappointing". "The state witnessed one of the worst periods of governance and development deficit in recent times. Unity against these forces is the need of the hour and this is an opportunity to come together and rise above our differences to stand in defense of our dignity and respect.NC and Congress have decided to fight these elections together "with the sole intention of ensuring the comprehensive defeat of the politics of communalism, polarization and divisiveness.”