About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
June 29, 2019 | Junaid Kathju

BJP denying elected govt to JK people: Omar

National Conference (NC) vice-president and former chief minister Omar Abdullah Friday attacked Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for “denying” people of the state an elected government.
Reacting to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s comment on imposition of President’s rule in Jammu and Kashmir, Omar took to micro-blogging site Twitter to hit out at the BJP. He said the government led by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, has no justification to continue with the President’s rule in the state.
Shah on Friday said the Congress should not lecture the BJP about democracy because it is a party which imposed President's rule 93 times in India. He was speaking in the Lok Sabha during a debate on a bill to extend President's rule in Jammu and Kashmir.
“So the Home Minister’s argument is that because the Congress has used Article 356 more times than anyone else the Modi government is justified in denying the people of J&K an elected government. That’s an unacceptable argument,” Omar tweeted.
Omar said NC is looking forward to the Election Commission of India’s (ECI’s) announcement to hold the Assembly polls before the winter.
“We look forward to the @ECISVEEP announcing it’s decision to conduct assembly elections in J&K before the winter begins, perhaps along with Jarkhand, Haryana & Maharashtra (sic),” he said.
Meanwhile, NC Member of Parliament (retired) Justice Hasnain Masoodi in his speech in the Lok Sabha also pitched for the early Assembly polls in the state.
Masoodi, first-time MP, said the Governor is not an elected representative and it would be best to hold Assembly polls at earliest to form a “responsible and answerable" government in Jammu and Kashmir.
The state is under President rule since 20 December last year after six-month long Governor’s rule ended.
The Governor rule was imposed in the state on June 19 after the alliance between the right-wing BJP and Mehbooba Mufti led Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) fell apart.

 

Latest News

Anti-tobacco warning must in films, TV shows when their use is shown: ...

Anti-tobacco warning must in films, TV shows when their use is shown: ...

Jun 28 | Agencies
Absconding rape accused held in Rajouri

Absconding rape accused held in Rajouri

Jun 28 | Agencies
Budgam gunfight: Slain militant identified

Budgam gunfight: Slain militant identified

Jun 28 | Rising Kashmir News
Average of nearly 1 migrant child death daily since 2014: UN

Average of nearly 1 migrant child death daily since 2014: UN

Jun 28 | Agencies

'Results of Class 10th, Ann (Pvt), Bi-Ann 2018-19 of Machil, Keran, Ka ...

Jun 28 | Rising Kashmir News
Elected govt in J&K in "nation

Elected govt in J&K in "nation's" interest: Tewari

Jun 28 | Press Trust of India
Militancy in its last phase in Kashmir: Jitendra Singh

Militancy in its last phase in Kashmir: Jitendra Singh

Jun 28 | Agencies
Police arrest bootlegger in Kangan Ganderbal

Police arrest bootlegger in Kangan Ganderbal

Jun 28 | Umar Raina
Woman should decide whether she’s comfortable in bikini or burkini: Me ...

Woman should decide whether she’s comfortable in bikini or burkini: Me ...

Jun 28 | Agencies
India test fires indigenously developed nuclear-capable missile Prithv ...

India test fires indigenously developed nuclear-capable missile Prithv ...

Jun 28 | RK Web News
Saudi raises India

Saudi raises India's Haj quota by 30000

Jun 28 | Press Trust of India
Shah moves resolution to extend Prez rule in JK for 6 months

Shah moves resolution to extend Prez rule in JK for 6 months

Jun 28 | Press Trust of India
Mughal road accident: DC Poonch directs educational institutions to se ...

Mughal road accident: DC Poonch directs educational institutions to se ...

Jun 28 | RK Online Desk
Budgam gunfight: Man sustains bullet injuries, hospitalised

Budgam gunfight: Man sustains bullet injuries, hospitalised

Jun 28 | RK Online Desk
Forces launch CASO in Sopore

Forces launch CASO in Sopore's Harwan

Jun 28 | RK Online Desk
ACB registers case after unearthing Rs 177-crore loan fraud in J&K Ban ...

ACB registers case after unearthing Rs 177-crore loan fraud in J&K Ban ...

Jun 28 | Press Trust of India
Modi, Trump hold talks; discuss trade, defence, 5G

Modi, Trump hold talks; discuss trade, defence, 5G

Jun 28 | Press Trust of India
Militant killed in gunfight in Budgam village

Militant killed in gunfight in Budgam village

Jun 28 | RK Online Desk
Gunfight rages in Budgam village

Gunfight rages in Budgam village

Jun 28 | RK Online Desk
New approach needed to eliminate violence against women: UN rights

New approach needed to eliminate violence against women: UN rights' ex ...

Jun 28 | Agencies
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
June 29, 2019 | Junaid Kathju

BJP denying elected govt to JK people: Omar

              

National Conference (NC) vice-president and former chief minister Omar Abdullah Friday attacked Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for “denying” people of the state an elected government.
Reacting to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s comment on imposition of President’s rule in Jammu and Kashmir, Omar took to micro-blogging site Twitter to hit out at the BJP. He said the government led by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, has no justification to continue with the President’s rule in the state.
Shah on Friday said the Congress should not lecture the BJP about democracy because it is a party which imposed President's rule 93 times in India. He was speaking in the Lok Sabha during a debate on a bill to extend President's rule in Jammu and Kashmir.
“So the Home Minister’s argument is that because the Congress has used Article 356 more times than anyone else the Modi government is justified in denying the people of J&K an elected government. That’s an unacceptable argument,” Omar tweeted.
Omar said NC is looking forward to the Election Commission of India’s (ECI’s) announcement to hold the Assembly polls before the winter.
“We look forward to the @ECISVEEP announcing it’s decision to conduct assembly elections in J&K before the winter begins, perhaps along with Jarkhand, Haryana & Maharashtra (sic),” he said.
Meanwhile, NC Member of Parliament (retired) Justice Hasnain Masoodi in his speech in the Lok Sabha also pitched for the early Assembly polls in the state.
Masoodi, first-time MP, said the Governor is not an elected representative and it would be best to hold Assembly polls at earliest to form a “responsible and answerable" government in Jammu and Kashmir.
The state is under President rule since 20 December last year after six-month long Governor’s rule ended.
The Governor rule was imposed in the state on June 19 after the alliance between the right-wing BJP and Mehbooba Mufti led Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) fell apart.

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;