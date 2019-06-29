BJP denying elected govt to JK people: Omar

June 29, 2019 | Junaid Kathju

National Conference (NC) vice-president and former chief minister Omar Abdullah Friday attacked Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for “denying” people of the state an elected government.

Reacting to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s comment on imposition of President’s rule in Jammu and Kashmir, Omar took to micro-blogging site Twitter to hit out at the BJP. He said the government led by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, has no justification to continue with the President’s rule in the state.

Shah on Friday said the Congress should not lecture the BJP about democracy because it is a party which imposed President's rule 93 times in India. He was speaking in the Lok Sabha during a debate on a bill to extend President's rule in Jammu and Kashmir.

“So the Home Minister’s argument is that because the Congress has used Article 356 more times than anyone else the Modi government is justified in denying the people of J&K an elected government. That’s an unacceptable argument,” Omar tweeted.

Omar said NC is looking forward to the Election Commission of India’s (ECI’s) announcement to hold the Assembly polls before the winter.

“We look forward to the @ECISVEEP announcing it’s decision to conduct assembly elections in J&K before the winter begins, perhaps along with Jarkhand, Haryana & Maharashtra (sic),” he said.

Meanwhile, NC Member of Parliament (retired) Justice Hasnain Masoodi in his speech in the Lok Sabha also pitched for the early Assembly polls in the state.

Masoodi, first-time MP, said the Governor is not an elected representative and it would be best to hold Assembly polls at earliest to form a “responsible and answerable" government in Jammu and Kashmir.

The state is under President rule since 20 December last year after six-month long Governor’s rule ended.

The Governor rule was imposed in the state on June 19 after the alliance between the right-wing BJP and Mehbooba Mufti led Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) fell apart.