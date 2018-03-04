BJP demolishes Red Fort in Tripura

Saffron party gets invite to join govt in Nagaland
Congress single largest party in Mehgalya
PTIAgartala/Shillong/Kohima, March 3:
Continuing its winning streak, the BJP Saturday wrested Tripura, the last Left bastion, and received invitation to be part of the government in Nagaland, while Meghalaya elected a hung Assembly.
The BJP, which was hitherto a marginal player in Tripura politics, having failed to clinch even a single seat in the state in the last polls, won a majority on its own, pocketing 32 seats in the 60-member Assembly. It was leading in three more seats.
Elections were held in 59 seats in all three states due to different reasons despite them having 60-member assemblies.
BJP ally, Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT), won seven seats and was leading in one.
The CPI(M), which ruled Tripura for 25 years running, won 15 seats and its candidates was in another seat.
In Tripura, Congress could not unseat CPM for all the 25 years it remained in the opposition. The same set of people in the BJP managed a comprehensive victory. Despite an impressive vote-share, CPM lost because BJP was able to mobilise all the adversarial voices. Congress’ complete and total rout was as much a factor in these elections.
A two-thirds majority in Tripura is a morale-booster for the BJP and its cadre in West-Bengal and even in the neighbouring Odisha. These are two states from where the party is hoping to pick seats as part of its ‘look-east policy’. This is being seen as a catchment area to offset any deficit BJP incurs in states where the party had peaked in 2014 general elections.
Defeat in Tripura also throws some uncomfortable questions to the Indian Left. Enjoying a cozy existence in two states, and co-existence in another down south, CPM for one has floundered whenever the challenge from the opposition has been determined.
Nagaland headed for a hung Assembly with no party or pre-poll alliance having a majority.
The BJP and its allies won 27 seats and were leading in 2 while NPF and its allies won 29 seats.
The BJP received invitation from NPF leader and Chief Minister T R Zeliang to join the new government.
The BJP had parted ways with the NPF just ahead of the polls and joined hands with the newly launched NDPP of Neiphiu Rio.
Zeliang said NPF continued to be a part of the North-East Democratic alliance led by the BJP and hoped the saffron party will form the new governemnt with it.
"We have not parted with the alliance. I hope BJP will join our government. I will welcome it if they join us," he told NDTV.
The Congress had a face saver in Meghalaya.
Congress, which was in power since May 2009, failed to win a majority but emerged the single largest party with 21 seats. The Nationalist Congress Party of Sharad Pawar has won one seat.
While the BJP could manage just two seats in Meghalaya, its North-East Democratic alliance partner National People's Party won 19.
Smaller parties that have won 13 seats and three independents would play a decisive role in government formation.
Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath, who was despatched to Shillong to explore ways of forming a Congress government, said the party had necessary support of MLAs to prove its majority on the floor of the Assembly.
"Congress being the single largest party should be invited by the governor to form its government. We will prove our majority any time the governor asks," he told TV channels in Shillong.
"The BJP is out of the fray. We will ensure that people's will prevails," he added. (Additional inputs from Agencies)
