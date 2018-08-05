BJP demands impartial probe

‘Cold-blooded murder raises many questions’
‘Cold-blooded murder raises many questions’
Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Aug 04:
The State unit of BJP Saturday demanded an impartial probe into the killing of a youth at the residence of National Conference president Farooq Abdullah here.
It also demanded release of the CCTV footage of the incident and said the "cold-blooded" murder at the residence of a VIP raises many questions.
"BJP demands an impartial and prompt enquiry into the matter of the fake encounter. To set at rest the apprehensions of the members of the family of deceased, the CCTV footage should be released to the media by police immediately," BJP state spokesperson Anil Gupta said in a statement here.
He said the family of the deceased youth called the incident a "fake encounter" and insisted that their son was called by somebody to come to the residence of the former chief minister.
"The family is demanding that they will not accept the police version till they are shown the CCTV footage," Gupta said.
He said as per the friends of the deceased he was not a drug addict, as being alleged, but a regular visitor to gym.