BJP demands district status for Tral

April 27, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Says area needs Women's College, development on all fronts

Demanding the district status for Tral area of South Kashmir, BhartiyaJanata Party state spokesman Altaf Thakur said that Tral area desperately needs to be identified as a district while as it needs a women's college on a fast track basis and this all was only possible when people would vote BJP to power in the upcoming parliamentary andAssembly polls.

In a statement issued here, Thakur said Tral is fit to be identified as a district in South Kashmir as it's been decades its people continue to be exploited on all fronts. The BJP state spokesman who himself hails from the Tral area said it's high time that a separate commission for youth is established in the area for the immediate greiveianceredressal of the youth while as Tral needs to emerge as as model and state of the art district of South Kashmir and that was only possible when people of the area would realise that BJP is the only party that transform their dreams into reality.

Thakur said that in the past ten decades , the PDP and its legislator miserably failed to address the genuine issues of the people of Tral and in only one debate over the development of Tral area, he fell unconscious only to find the escape route.

Thakur said that BJP is the only party with the sole agenda of development for all irrespective of age, colour creed or religion. With Jammu and Kashmir on top of BJPs agenda for development, Tral is all set to get special attention on all fronts be that development education, and social upliftment or grievienceredresal system, Thakur added.