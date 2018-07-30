BJP demands Baig's resignation from Lok Sabha for 'partition-lynching' remark

‘In reality our party drank poison by joining hands with PDP’
‘In reality our party drank poison by joining hands with PDP’
Rising Kashmir NewsJammu:
The BJP's Jammu and Kashmir unit on Sunday demanded that PDP MP Muzaffar Hussain Baig resign from the Lok Sabha over his remarks that the country would face another partition if incidents of lynching were not checked.
"We demand that Baig resign for his controversial remark. If he does not do it, our party will approach the Lok Sabha Speaker to take cognizance of his statement and seek appropriate action against him," the BJP's J&K spokesperson, Sunil Sethi, said at press conference.
Sethi said Baig's remark was "unacceptable" and that "the BJP is against any type of lynching be it in the name of cow slaughter or honour killing".
He said that the threat by PDP leader of division of India is totally “anti-National and nobody can divide it now”.
“Failure on Baig’s part to tender resignation may force BJP to approach the Lok Sabha Speaker to take cognizance of his public statement and take appropriate action against him.”
Addressing a rally to mark the People's Democratic Party's 19th foundation day in Srinagar, Baig had said, "We want to appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that killing of Muslims in the name of cow be stopped. One partition has already taken place in 1947, (but) more could take place if these continue."
On former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti's remark that her decision to ally with the BJP was like drinking a cup of poison, Sethi said the PDP chief "totally failed in ensuring law and order, which forced the BJP to pull out of the government. In reality, the BJP drank poison".
Sunil Sethi further said that the BJP forged alliance with PDP to honour people’s mandate with the “sole mission of development”.
“Mehbooba Mufti and Dr. Farooq Abdullah are desperately asking for talks with Pakistan on Kashmir but BJP makes it loud and clear that the only issue which can be discussed is taking back the illegally occupied PoJK from Pakistan and it is also the spirit of the Indian Parliament resolution,” he said.
Sethi also said that the PDP President is raking the issue of 35-A just to “provoke the people of Kashmir which is highly condemnable and moreover her such utterances invite contempt of court as the same is currently sub-judicious matter”. With inputs from PTI