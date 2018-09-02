BJP delegation, Dhar meet Governor

Srinagar:
A delegation of Bharatiya Janata Party led by its State President Ravinder Raina and comprising Sunil Sharma and Ashok Koul met Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan here today.
The delegation welcomed decision taken by the Governor led State Administrative Council in yesterday’s meeting to conduct elections to Urban Local Bodies and Panchayats in the month of October-December this year. The delegation members described it as a step towards empowerment of people at grass root level.
The delegation raised with Governor issues relating to a significant number of roads, bridges and other development works. They apprised Governor about various issues relating to Kashmiri migrants, their rehabilitation, provision of basic amenities in their migrant camps in Jammu and elsewhere; and protection of their properties and temples from encroachments in the Valley.
Governor assured the delegation that the execution of the development activities in the State will be closely monitored to ensure completion within envisaged timelines. He observed that he would himself visit Kashmiri Migrant’s camps in Jammu and elsewhere to take stock of their problems and urged them to work towards bringing peace and prosperity in the State.
Meanwhile, Vijay Dhar, Member Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB), met Governor Satya Pal Malik, Chairman of the Board, at the Raj Bhavan here today and extended his warm greetings to Malik on his appointment as Governor of the State.