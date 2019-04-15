BJP creating fear psychosis among voters to win polls: Mehbooba

April 15, 2019 | Agencies

Asserting that alleged misappropriation of the sacrifices of jawans and polarising the electorate hasn't helped BJP, Peoples Democratic Party (PIDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday said now the saffron party is creating fear psychosis by using "national security" as a guide to prepare ground for another Balakot like strike to win the Lok Sabha.

"In its desperation to win this election, seems like misappropriation of our jawan:s sacrifices & polarising the electorate hasn't helped BJP Now they are creating fear psychosis by using national security as a guide to prepare ground for another Balakot like strike," Ms Mehbooba, who is the former chief minister of J&K, wrote on twitter.

Mehbooba was reaing to PM Modi's remarks- "When they (Pakistan) made their second mistake in Pulwama, we entered their home and conducted airstrike.

They also know that if they commit another mistake, they will be in real trouble."

The PM made these remarks while addressing a rally in UP's Moradabad.

Upping the ante against Mr Modi for alleging that NC and PDP was playing self-seeking politics, she said, "Self seeking politics is intentionally blurring lines betweer elf and country, exploiting armed forces to grab power, fueling communal politics and dividing the country in the name of religion."

"Kashmir belongs to Kashmiris. Not anybody's heirloom to inherit. Self seeking politics intentionally blurring lines between self & country, exploiting armed forces to grab power, fueling communal politics & dividing the country in the name of religion. Kuch yaad aaya?" Ms Mehbooba tweeted.

"I want to clearly tell JKNC and PDP leaders: Jammu and Kashmir is tired of your self- seeking politics. Kashmir isn't your inherited Jagir. In J&K, like everywhere else, the voice of the people will reign supreme!" Modi had said while addressing a rally in ammu region. (UNI)