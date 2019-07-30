About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
July 30, 2019 | PTI

BJP core group meeting to discuss political situation, LA polls preparedness

The BJP's central leadership would hold a meeting with its Jammu and Kashmir leaders on Tuesday, with official sources indicating that the assembly polls in the state are likely to be held in October.
BJP leaders will take stock of the party's preparedness for the upcoming elections, whose schedule is likely to be announced by the Election Commission after the Amarnath Yatra is completed next month.
The sources said Union minister Jitendra Singh, BJP general secretary Ram Madhav, its state unit president Ravinder Raina and other senior leaders from the state will attend the meeting, which is likely to be chaired by party's working president JP Nadda.
Senior leaders including BJP general secretary (organisation) BL Santosh will also attend it.
Nadda will travel to the state in the coming days to oversee and tone up the party's organisational work for the elections, the sources said.
Earlier, Madhav, who is the party's pointsman for Jammu and Kashmir, had urged the EC to hold polls in the state this year.
Asked about the likely schedule of the assembly polls, a source said they may start from October and stretch to November. The polls were held in November-December in 2014.
Home Minister Amit Shah had asserted in Parliament that the Centre is prepared to hold polls once the Election Commission announces the schedule.
The poll panel had said on June 4 that it will announce the schedule after the Amarnath Yatra, which is concluding next month.
Jammu and Kashmir is currently under President's Rule, which has been extended for one more term of six months beginning July 3.

 

 

