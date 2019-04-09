About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
April 09, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

BJP, Congress using money, muscle power to manipulate elections: JKNPP

  Accusing both the BJP and the Congress of “using money and muscle power to manipulate the Lok Sabha elections in the State, Chairman JKNPP, Harsh Dev Singh, alleged that Model Code of Conduct (MCC) imposed by the ECI only appeared “as an eyewash while these parties brazenly violated its norms and guidelines.
As per a statement, he said that there was “no one to take action against them”. “The very essence of election campaign has been stigmatized by the illegal practices followed by these parties. Ruffians and goons associated with them intimidate the voters while the illicit money is used to buy votes to influence the elections,” Harsh alleged.
He, as per the statement, was addressing trail of public meetings in Sarni, Panjgrain, Mertha, Sherpur, Jakhbar, Lower Jakhbar, Bigwa, Muthi Jagir and Shiv Nagar segments of district Kathua of Udhampur Lok Sabha Parliamentary constituency.
Singh divulged that “since both these political houses had failed to meet the aspirations of the people of Jammu region, they were now resorting to unethical ways to enchant the voters”. “Hundreds of vehicles fitted with audio-visual aids and public address systems are plying in each constituency trumpeting the slogans of these parties to woo the people. Lakhs of rupees are being incurred in raising huge stages and temporary sheds at the rally venues,” he alleged.
“People are ferried in vehicles to the sites of public meetings to create a contrived audience. Who is auditing their expenditure? Who is taking the cognizance of the gross violation of the MCC? Where is the level playing field for equal opportunities?” he questioned.
Flaying the Congress and the BJP for allegedly adopting “unscrupulous means to allure the voters”, he said that “the goons owing allegiance to these parties were overtly seen offering money and distributing liquor to the people”.
“The corporate-political party nexus has been ruling the roost in the election campaigns. The dirty cash and the country liquor are seen splurged as enticements for votes. Deceptive perception among the gullible voters is created by glamour. Choppers, big flags, promotional material are being flaunted by these parties with pomp and show,” he added.
Singh said both Congress and the BJP were “not the well wishers of the people”.
“ They are just power hungry. Once it is gained, they throw the public mandate to winds, Harsh said. He asserted that Panthers Party is the real party of the Dogras. “We have no resources, but we have leaders with fighting spirit. Test us, we vow to resonate your voice in the Lok Sabha. Don’t get swayed away by these giants. They are like big shops selling tasteless delicacies,” he added.

Latest News

Army

Army 'No' to JK govt order on plying convoys only on Sunday and Wednes ...

Apr 08 | Press Trust of India
SHRC seeks latest status of investigation into 1994 Kupwara massacre

SHRC seeks latest status of investigation into 1994 Kupwara massacre

Apr 08 | Agencies
Article 370 permanent and irrevocable, J&K PCC chief

Article 370 permanent and irrevocable, J&K PCC chief

Apr 08 | Agencies
Musical Fountain, Laser Show at SKICC to be thrown open on Wednesday

Musical Fountain, Laser Show at SKICC to be thrown open on Wednesday

Apr 08 | Rising Kashmir News
Abrogating Article 370 will pave way for

Abrogating Article 370 will pave way for 'freedom' for people of JK: F ...

Apr 08 | Press Trust of India
Faesal files PIL against highway ban, HC issues notice to govt

Faesal files PIL against highway ban, HC issues notice to govt

Apr 08 | Press Trust of India
BJP manifesto: Omar hits out at Guv Satya Pal Malik

BJP manifesto: Omar hits out at Guv Satya Pal Malik

Apr 08 | Rising Kashmir News
Modi govt pushed Kashmir into cycles of violence, alleges CPI(M)

Modi govt pushed Kashmir into cycles of violence, alleges CPI(M)

Apr 08 | Rising Kashmir News
Jacinda names SC judge to head Christchurch massacre inquiry

Jacinda names SC judge to head Christchurch massacre inquiry

Apr 08 | PTI/AFP
Civilian killed in scuffle in Shopian

Civilian killed in scuffle in Shopian

Apr 08 | Javid Sofi
Suspected militants lob grenade on CRPF in Nowgam

Suspected militants lob grenade on CRPF in Nowgam

Apr 08 | Rising Kashmir News
Terror incidents in Pak declined by 21 per cent in 2018: Report

Terror incidents in Pak declined by 21 per cent in 2018: Report

Apr 08 | Press Trust of India
How safe for convoys to ply on Monday, questions Omar

How safe for convoys to ply on Monday, questions Omar

Apr 08 | RK Online Desk
Committed to abrogate article 370, 35A: BJP manifesto

Committed to abrogate article 370, 35A: BJP manifesto

Apr 08 | RK Online Desk
Will continue to seek peaceful resolution of Kashmir issue: Mirwaiz

Will continue to seek peaceful resolution of Kashmir issue: Mirwaiz

Apr 08 | RK Online Desk
11 officials suspended for

11 officials suspended for 'violating' ECI guidelines in Kupwara

Apr 08 | Rising Kashmir News
Shutdown in Ganderbal parts on second day against local militant’s kil ...

Shutdown in Ganderbal parts on second day against local militant’s kil ...

Apr 08 | RK Online Desk
Mirwaiz leaves for Delhi, to appear before NIA

Mirwaiz leaves for Delhi, to appear before NIA

Apr 08 | RK Online Desk
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
April 09, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

BJP, Congress using money, muscle power to manipulate elections: JKNPP

              

  Accusing both the BJP and the Congress of “using money and muscle power to manipulate the Lok Sabha elections in the State, Chairman JKNPP, Harsh Dev Singh, alleged that Model Code of Conduct (MCC) imposed by the ECI only appeared “as an eyewash while these parties brazenly violated its norms and guidelines.
As per a statement, he said that there was “no one to take action against them”. “The very essence of election campaign has been stigmatized by the illegal practices followed by these parties. Ruffians and goons associated with them intimidate the voters while the illicit money is used to buy votes to influence the elections,” Harsh alleged.
He, as per the statement, was addressing trail of public meetings in Sarni, Panjgrain, Mertha, Sherpur, Jakhbar, Lower Jakhbar, Bigwa, Muthi Jagir and Shiv Nagar segments of district Kathua of Udhampur Lok Sabha Parliamentary constituency.
Singh divulged that “since both these political houses had failed to meet the aspirations of the people of Jammu region, they were now resorting to unethical ways to enchant the voters”. “Hundreds of vehicles fitted with audio-visual aids and public address systems are plying in each constituency trumpeting the slogans of these parties to woo the people. Lakhs of rupees are being incurred in raising huge stages and temporary sheds at the rally venues,” he alleged.
“People are ferried in vehicles to the sites of public meetings to create a contrived audience. Who is auditing their expenditure? Who is taking the cognizance of the gross violation of the MCC? Where is the level playing field for equal opportunities?” he questioned.
Flaying the Congress and the BJP for allegedly adopting “unscrupulous means to allure the voters”, he said that “the goons owing allegiance to these parties were overtly seen offering money and distributing liquor to the people”.
“The corporate-political party nexus has been ruling the roost in the election campaigns. The dirty cash and the country liquor are seen splurged as enticements for votes. Deceptive perception among the gullible voters is created by glamour. Choppers, big flags, promotional material are being flaunted by these parties with pomp and show,” he added.
Singh said both Congress and the BJP were “not the well wishers of the people”.
“ They are just power hungry. Once it is gained, they throw the public mandate to winds, Harsh said. He asserted that Panthers Party is the real party of the Dogras. “We have no resources, but we have leaders with fighting spirit. Test us, we vow to resonate your voice in the Lok Sabha. Don’t get swayed away by these giants. They are like big shops selling tasteless delicacies,” he added.

News From Rising Kashmir

;