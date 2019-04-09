BJP, Congress using money, muscle power to manipulate elections: JKNPP

April 09, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Accusing both the BJP and the Congress of “using money and muscle power to manipulate the Lok Sabha elections in the State, Chairman JKNPP, Harsh Dev Singh, alleged that Model Code of Conduct (MCC) imposed by the ECI only appeared “as an eyewash while these parties brazenly violated its norms and guidelines.

As per a statement, he said that there was “no one to take action against them”. “The very essence of election campaign has been stigmatized by the illegal practices followed by these parties. Ruffians and goons associated with them intimidate the voters while the illicit money is used to buy votes to influence the elections,” Harsh alleged.

He, as per the statement, was addressing trail of public meetings in Sarni, Panjgrain, Mertha, Sherpur, Jakhbar, Lower Jakhbar, Bigwa, Muthi Jagir and Shiv Nagar segments of district Kathua of Udhampur Lok Sabha Parliamentary constituency.

Singh divulged that “since both these political houses had failed to meet the aspirations of the people of Jammu region, they were now resorting to unethical ways to enchant the voters”. “Hundreds of vehicles fitted with audio-visual aids and public address systems are plying in each constituency trumpeting the slogans of these parties to woo the people. Lakhs of rupees are being incurred in raising huge stages and temporary sheds at the rally venues,” he alleged.

“People are ferried in vehicles to the sites of public meetings to create a contrived audience. Who is auditing their expenditure? Who is taking the cognizance of the gross violation of the MCC? Where is the level playing field for equal opportunities?” he questioned.

Flaying the Congress and the BJP for allegedly adopting “unscrupulous means to allure the voters”, he said that “the goons owing allegiance to these parties were overtly seen offering money and distributing liquor to the people”.

“The corporate-political party nexus has been ruling the roost in the election campaigns. The dirty cash and the country liquor are seen splurged as enticements for votes. Deceptive perception among the gullible voters is created by glamour. Choppers, big flags, promotional material are being flaunted by these parties with pomp and show,” he added.

Singh said both Congress and the BJP were “not the well wishers of the people”.

“ They are just power hungry. Once it is gained, they throw the public mandate to winds, Harsh said. He asserted that Panthers Party is the real party of the Dogras. “We have no resources, but we have leaders with fighting spirit. Test us, we vow to resonate your voice in the Lok Sabha. Don’t get swayed away by these giants. They are like big shops selling tasteless delicacies,” he added.



