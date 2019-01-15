‘BJP, Congress, PDP workers join NC’

About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Published at January 15, 2019


JAMMU JANUARY 14-

 Prominent workers of Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress and Peoples Democratic Party on Monday jointed National Conference in presence of Provincial President Devender Singh Rana, a spokesman said in a statement.
As per the spokesman, welcoming the new entrants into the party fold, Rana said that “National Conference is the only choice for all those who want steer the state to peace, progress and development.”
He greeted them and hoped they will reach out to the people and serve them by getting redressal to their problems.
NC OBC Co-Chairperson Abdul Gani Teli also welcomed the new entrants and expressed confidence that with their joining, National Conference will be further strengthened at the grass roots level, the spokesman added.
The workers of these parties, mostly belonging to Sanjay Nagar, Sunjwa and Chowdi areas of the city included Shaheed Mohd, Rakesh Gupta, Javed Khan, Mohd Yaseen, Kamal Kumar, Mohd Shoib Choudnary, Tajinder Singh, Ranjit Kumar, Swarn Singh, Bupinder Kumar, Nittan Sethi, Surjeet Singh, Upkar Singh, Deep Chand, Parveen Gupta, Ashok Kumar, Sandeep Singh, Tilak Raj, Som Raj , Imtiaz, Sikender Singh and others, said the spokesman.

