BJP, Congress fostering ‘turncoats, tainted’ leaders: Harsh

May 18, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Terming both BJP and Congress as a “full -fledged house of renegades, defectors and tainted leaders”, Chairman of JKNPP, Harsh Dev Singh, alleged that traditional parties for time and again were “playing foul with the people of Jammu region by bartering away their mandate for power”.

“BJP already earning notoriety for its duplicity and deceit giving refuge to the defectors has turned into a syndicate of betrayers and opportunists striving for power. Likewise, Congress has also become a hub of turncoats who are looking for their political settlement. Dangerously, both the parties are harping on the tactics of polarization to deceive and distract the electorate from the core issues ahead of the Assembly elections,” Singh, as per a statement, said addressing series of public meetings at Balota, Barrian, Kulthian, Marta, Parla Joffer villages of Ramnagar constituency.

Asking people not to fall prey to “the unscrupulous leaders who pronounce themselves to be the ‘champions’ of masses”, Singh claimed that Panthers Party alone has emerged as a pure force of the people of Jammu Pradesh which stood firm with the Dogras at all times.

“In the past four years, we have staged more than 400 protests on the issues of Jammu region in Jammu, at Jantar Mantar and outside the Parliament in New Delhi. We were arrested and detained in the jails several times while fighting for your pride and honour,” he said.

“Democracy today had been marred by the political turncoats who frequently cross floors for their self interests. You have a glaring example of ex- BJP MLA who abandoned Congress and joined BJP just before the Assembly elections in 2014 only to make fortunes for himself.”

He alleged that such politicians “dessert their parties, hoodwink people with false slogans, garner votes from the gullible electorate and finally abandon them after ascending power”. Beware of them. They are selfish leaders who don’t bother about the welfare of the people,” Singh said.

Singh said that one “Maharaja who recently joined Congress after abandoning the PDP, entered the electoral fray in ongoing LS elections on former’s ticket to try his destiny”.

“He was the MLC of the party and after sensing that the PDP ship has sunk, he preferred to cross the floors. Likewise, another Congressman who enjoyed ministerial berths while the party was in power, after spending long years in the party fold deserted Congress and joined BJP.”

“I oppose the Saffron party and its ideology all his life before abhorrently jumping into BJP band wagon to save his political career. And many others who after failing to espouse the cause of the people in the past were now seen floating new organizations to entice the voters by fanning their emotions on frail slogans. This is nothing but politics of opportunism,” added Singh.