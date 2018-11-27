BJP, Cong activists join NC

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, November 26:
Several prominent activists of Congress and BJP on Monday joined National Conference at Bhathandi here.
According to a statement, a spokesman said that the new entrants took a pledge to work as foot-soldiers of the party and serve the people in best of their capabilities.
Welcoming the new entrants in the party fold, Co-Chairman of the OBC Cell that with their joining the party will further become stronger at the grass roots level.
He hailed their contribution, hoping that they will continue to espouse the cause of the poor, down trodden and weaker sections of society.
Teli said that National Conference has tirelessly worked for the uplift of poor and down-trodden and referred to the reservation provided to OBC communities in the state for ensuring their empowerment and political emancipation.
He made a passionate appeal to the government for enhancing the quota and streamlining the process of issuance of OBC Certificates.
The Co- Chairman also expressed concern over cases with regard to welfare and empowerment of OBCs getting delayed in the corporation designated for their upliftment, the official added.
He stressed the need for reorganizing the corporation so that it serves its purpose to the satisfaction of the weaker sections of society.
Teli exhorted the workers to fan out in their respective areas and work for welfare of the marginalized sections of the people.
Those present on the occasion included Kamal Keshar Soni, Mandeep Kumar, Shashi Kumar, Anayat Ali, Sunil, Sanjeev,
Akash, Manish, Kulwinder , Deepak Kumar, Vicky, Jugal, Man Singh, Parveen Kumar, Danish Kumar , Ajay Kumar and others, the spokesman added.