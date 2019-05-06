BJP condemns killing of its leader in Kokernag

May 06, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

J & K Bhartiya Janata Party state General Secretary, Yudhvir Sethi, and spokesperson, Priya Sethi, on Sunday condemned the killing party's district vice President Anantnag, Gul Muhammad Mir, who was shot dead by unidentified gunmen at his home on Saturday evening.

In a statement issued here, Sethi said that the killing was an “act of cowardice and killing of unarmed political leader is shameful”.

Expressing sympathies with the family of Mir, Sethi said that every “peace-loving and nationalistic persons was with the family of Gul Mir Ji in this sad time”.

Seth said that Mir’s contributions will be remembered forever.

Priya Sethi while remembering Mir said that he was an honest gentleman and true BJP Karykartya from the Verinag. “Being the fan of Atal Bihari Vijapee, he was known as Atul Gul Mohd Mir in his area.”

She, as per the statement, wrote on twitter last night she wrote “So sad & #shocked about the barbaric killing of our Sr.@BJP4India leader #Sh.Gul Mohd.Mir Ji at #Verinag,#Dooru,#Anantnag , #Kashmir . This shows the cowardice & frustration in terrorists who shot dead unarmed political leader."

Mir was a committed solider of BJP who contested the elections in 2008 and 2014 and always kept his head high, she said.



