BJP compromised Jammu’s dignity: Rana

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, FEBRUARY 10-
National Conference Provincial President Devender Singh Rana on Sunday accused Bharatiya Janata Party of “letting down Jammu and compromising with its dignity”
He alleged that the BJP “superimposed personal interest over public welfare”.
“The pretention of self-styled champions of Jammu cause fell flat when it came to deliverance during its over three years misrule with the PDP,” Rana, as per a statement, said while addressing a function at Jandyal in Nagrota Assembly Constituency held to welcome the entire Youth Congress unit of Block Mathwar into National Conference.
Dayal Singh (Lucky, who was President Youth Congress for Nagrota Assembly Constituency and General Secretary for Jammu-Poonch Parliamentary Constituency along with his functionaries and workers of Mathwar Block joined National Conference and pledged support to party, the statement read.
Rana alleged that the “treachery and deceit of the BJP is haunting Jammu people who reposed their unflinching faith and support to it with the hope that Jammu may perhaps get a better deal as during the days of its wilderness in the opposition, the BJP leaders were crying hoarse over discrimination and neglect”.
He accused the BJP for “reversing the initiatives and prestigious projects” launched during the tenure of Omar Abdullah as Chief Minister.
Referring to the issues facing the people in his constituency, Rana said that being their representative, he has been pursuing all those connected with development for giving push to the schemes and projects aimed at overall development and welfare of various areas and different segments of society. “I will keep highlighting every issue, major or minor, to see this constituency progress and prosper, notwithstanding the odds”, he assured the people and said that their support and cooperation has been serving as an inspiration for him to work for the betterment of the constituency.
Rana, as per a statement, welcomed the new entrants and hoped their joining will further strengthen the party at grass roots level and enable it to meet the challenges confronted to the state with much more vigour.