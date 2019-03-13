BJP compromised interests of JK, owes apology to people: Bhalla

March 13, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Former Minister and senior Congress leader Raman Bhalla on Tuesday said that the BJP “owes an apology” to the people of Jammu and Kashmir for allegedly compromising their interests and “for keeping their personal interests above the larger interest of the people on every front.



Bhalla, as per a statement, while Interacting with party workers at Bahu Fort in Gandhi Nagar constituency, said the PDP-BJP coalition was an “unholy alliance stitched together with the singular agenda of remaining in power”.

“ As a consequence, public interest became causality.”

He claimed the Congress “alone could undo the damage inflicted by the erstwhile government’s divisive politics and said the ongoing polls are a fight for dignity and justice for the people of the state”.

“Congress is the only unifying force in the Country and will continue to remain as a bridge between communities of every religion or region and is committed to the cause of uniting people in the country as well as in the State.”





While urging upon the party workers to reach out to the people for resolution of the issues confronting them, Bhalla described the Congress Party as an instrument of service, duty bound to seek resolution of the issues confronting people.

He said Congress party “believes in strengthening the people and is committed to equitable development of the State”. “Our party is duty bound to address the aspirations of the people and it has always taken care of the urges and aspirations of the people.”

He urged upon the party workers reach out to the people with the programmes and policies of the Congress Party.

“People of the country and State have realized that it is the Congress Party alone which has served them best is really an all-weather friend of the people and it would continue to strive hard for the overall development of the State and its people.”

“Aim of Congress to fight any elections is not to seek power for itself but to build a national consensus by involving different shades of public and political opinion so that we could find a way in making J&K a peaceful and developed state,” he claimed.

