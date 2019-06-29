BJP committed to repeal special status to JK: Madhav

June 29, 2019 | Agencies

BJP's national general secretary, Ram Madhav Saturday said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government is committed to repeal the special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

"As far as 370 is concerned, our ideological commitment is well known. Article 370 has to go lock stock and barrel as the Home Minister (Amit Shah) clearly mentioned yesterday (in Parliament)," a New Delhi-based news agency quotef Madhav as having said.

He said the article was introduced as a temporary measure and former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru himself wanted it go. Madhav said it may take time since the action involves some procedure.

"It requires certain procedures to be followed, at the appropriate time they all will be followed," he said.