BJP claims ‘victory’ before assembly polls in JK

June 17, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

BJP State president on Sunday claimed that they would be “winning” more than 35 assembly seats in Jammu and Kashmir.

“The recently concluded Parliament elections have shown clearly that we are already winning more than 35 Assembly seats in J&K, while securing 17 lakh votes which are more than the votes combined secured by all other major political parties together,” said BJP’s state president, Ravinder Raina at two days state executive committee meeting in Birpur.

Raina attacked Kashmir centric political parties like National Conference, and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) including Congress who left no stone uncovered to fail the local elections in the state and then came out begging for Assembly elections as they really never want to empower common man as well as ground activist but only wish to limit power to their own families.

He said that “We have to achieve the aim of Chief Minister from BJP to respect the sacrifices made by our predecessors.”

Raina said that “We must aim at 20 lakh membership in the drive which will help us to shoot for the aim of 50 Assembly seats in State.”

Meanwhile, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh these (parliamentary) elections have been contested by the masses themselves built upon the trust on Modi’s works.

He said that BJP journey from 2014 to 2019 reflects as the “Journey from Hope to Trust” and this forms the crux of BJP’s Political Resolution tabled today.

Dr. Jitendra said that 2nd term to PM Modi led Government reflects the success and popularity of BJP’s policies among the masses. He said that our activists may not be able to approach everybody for votes, but even then, public voted enmass in BJP’s favour as they are benefitted by uncountable public welfare schemes.

Taking dig at Congress, he said that it could not open up its account in 8 states collapsing several myths created overtime. He also attacked the opposition over the negative campaigns and said that BJP is against militancy and not again any community or region, while he praised the youth for successfully highlighting truths, policies and schemes on social media platform without any self-interest.

Dr. Nirmal Singh, in the concluding session of meeting, spoke on the success of BJP’s policies among the masses. He said that these working committees give us an excellent way to introspect our policies and schemes.

He asked all the BJP leaders to focus on every single segment along with the traditional voters of the party. He also took dig at the opposition parties for propagating myths about issues like 35-A, 370 and advocated that debates be held on the topic.

Earlier, BJP adopted its political resolution after lengthy and threadbare discussions in its state working committee meeting on Sunday.

Party also held detailed deliberations on the organisational and policy matters in the 2nd and concluding day of meeting conducted in “Shaheed Anil Parihar” Sabhagaar, at Birpur.

The meeting was chaired by BJP State President Ravinder Raina, Union MoS in PMO Dr Jitendra Singh, Speaker and former Dy. CM Dr. Nirmal Singh, former Deputy CM Kavinder Gupta, former Minister Sat Sharma, MLC Ashok Khajuria and Mayor Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) Chander Mohan Gupta, Ashok Koul, Dr Narinder Singh Raina also present on the occasion.