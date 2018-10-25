BJP claims support of 50 winning independents

Rabiya BashirSrinagar:
The right-wing Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) on Wednesday claimed support of 50 winning independent candidates in recently held Municipal elections across Kashmir region.
While addressing a press conference here at Srinagar, BJP, State President, Ravinder Raina said the BJP party had supported independent candidates to get majority in Urban Local Body (ULB) polls.
“Earlier, people were maintaining distance from BJP. People were fearing to accept this party in Kashmir. But now the lotus has bloomed from Lal Qila to Lalchowk. We have won 106 seats, which is a victory for our party,” he said.
Raina said BJP is currently in touch with around 50 independent candidates. There are many places, including the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC), where BJP supported candidates have won.”
When asked about former NC spokesperson Junaid Mattu chance to be a Mayor in Srinagar, Raina said the Srinagar mayor will be selected after seeking an opinion of the winning candidates.
“We want educated and good people to come forward. We will be able to decide only after consulting the independent candidates,” he said.
Raina said that their workers “overcame the pressure exerted by the local parties” which preferred boycott to polls.
“Our workers showed that courage and filed nomination under the worst circumstances. We have won unopposed at many places,” he said.
Raina said the party’s mission was to ensure the development of the state through decentralization of power adding that the full power would be given to the candidates who have won in different wards of the state.
“ The Centre will sanction a good funding to the municipal committees for development and their proper utilization, ” he said. He said that winning independent candidates from Chenab Valley were also supported by them.