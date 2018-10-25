BJP celebrating its defeat in Ramnagar: JKNPP

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Oct 24:
Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party on Wednesday claimed that the Bhartiya Janata Party was “celebrating its defeat” in Ramnagar.
According to a statement, JKNPP chairman, Harsh Dev Singh, said: “Despite a massive fall in its vote share in ULB elections in Ramnagar, it was amusing to see BJP celebrating its so called achievement in the town.”
He said that BJP which got around 70 percent of polled votes in Ramnagar town in 2014 Assembly elections had managed to get only 39 percent of the votes as against 38 percent votes falling in the kitty of Panthers Party. “Still it was indulging in drum beating only to befool its own self.”
He said that NPP had managed five seats in Municipal Committee Ramnagar with one seat lost in lottery draw and another seat by a margin of one vote. “And all this notwithstanding the massive campaigning by almost all BJP leaders including Ex-Deputy CM, Ex-Ministers besides the abuse of govt machinery and an extremely hostile administration to Panthers Party.”
“One of the police officers was openly promoting BJP besides deploying police personnel alongwith the BJP workers to ensure unhindered carriage of liquor and cash consignments to the vulnerable voters during elections. And despite that the party got merely 39% votes and winning six seats by a razor thin majority.”
He said that it was “amusing therefore to see BJP celebrating its defeat to entertain people”.
“People should throw out the self serving and opportunist leaders in the coming elections,” he added.
Singh said that Ramnagar had witnessed all round decline in the last four years. “While the leaders grew from rags to riches, the common man and the poor masses suffered due to the subsidence of all sorts of economic activity and derailment of development projects in the constituency.”
“While the developmental schemes launched by me had come to a grinding halt, the incumbent leadership had utterly failed to get any new schemes sanctioned for the constituency.”