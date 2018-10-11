BJP candidate dies of heart attack in Ramban polling booth

Congress, independent candidate accuse MLA Ramban of threatening voters, demand fair polls
Tawheed AhmedRamban, Oct 10:
A Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) candidate Wednesday died of cardiac arrest inside the polling station in Ramban while Congress and independent candidates accused MLA Ramban Neelam Langeh of “interfering in polling and threatening voters.”
Azad Singh Raju, the BJP candidate from ward number 2 of Ramban, went to the polling booth in the morning to cast his vote.
However, he died of heart attack in the polling booth before casting the vote.
“He suffered massive heart attack and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead,” the locals said.
Raju, 62, a former employee of the Irrigation and Flood Control Department, was among the 24 candidates in the fray for the seven municipal bodies of Ramban district.
The voting in the polling station was stopped by the Election Commission after BJP candidate’s death.
There were long queues of people including men and women at the polling stations. People were waiting enthusiastically to cast their votes.
Situation turned tense in Ward No 6 of Ramban when Congress candidate, Gopal Krishan Raina and an independent candidate of ward number 7, Danish Talwar, went to a polling station at Government Boys Middle School, Maitra (Ramban) and alleged that MLA Ramban Neelam Langeh was interfering in the voting process.
“MLA Ramban is directing the voters from the rooftop of houses close to polling station and interfering in the voting,” alleged Congress candidate, Gopal Kirshan Raina.
A woman leader supporting the Congress candidate alleged that the MLA was threatening the voters.
According to District Election Officer (DEO), Ramban, Showkat Aijaz Bhat the overall polling percentage across the district in three municipal committees was recorded 79.53 percent.
In three MCs of district Ramban, 4234 votes out of 5324 were polled.
At least 83 percent polling was recorded in Ramban followed by 81 percent in Batote and 69 percent in Banihal.
Ward No. 5 in Ramban witnessed highest polling with 98 percent.
Padam Nabh Sharma, 104, and S Gohar Singh, 100, and ex-chairman, Municipal Committee, Batote were among the oldest voters in Ramban district.