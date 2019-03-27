BJP bigwigs likely to campaign for LS polls in Kashmir

March 27, 2019 | Junaid Kathju

Rajnath, Gadkari, Naqvi, Nadda in list of star campaigners

The rightwing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to send its top-notch leaders as star campaigners for the Lok Sabha polls in Jammu and Kashmir beginning April 11.

Sources said top BJP leaders likely to travel to Valley include Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare J P Nadda.

The names of the BJP leaders were discussed during a party meeting held Tuesday that was chaired by BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav at Kongposh hotel in Srinagar.

However, it would be BJP’s national president Amit Shah who would give the final approval for the names shortlisted for campaigning.

“The names of these leaders were already decided by the party at the State level and the list was sent to New Delhi for approval. Today in the meeting, the same list was finalised,” sources in BJP said.

Madhav, who looks after the party affairs in Jammu Kashmir, was on a one-day visit to Kashmir to chalk out the final strategy for the poll campaign in the conflict-hit State.

He would leave for New Delhi on Tuesday after a press briefing in the morning.

Sources said the shortlisted BJP leaders would campaign in all three Lok Sabha constituencies in Kashmir including the south Kashmiri’s militancy hot-bed Anantnag constituency.

Sources said Madhav also met all BJP Lok Sabha candidates and briefed them about the issues that need to be raised during their interaction with people in their respective constituency.

“It was a marathon meeting in which all party leaders including all district presidents of Kashmir were present. The thrust of the meeting was to finalise the poll strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls,” they said.

The meeting of the BJP Kashmir unit was held a day after the party announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would address a public rally on the outskirts of Jammu city on March 28 in support of the party candidates for the Lok Sabha polls.

However, sources said it was unlikely that Modi would travel to Srinagar for poll campaigning keeping in mind his busy schedule ahead of polls.

BJP spokesman Altaf Thakur said the party was planning to hold three mega rallies in all three Lok Sabha constituencies in the coming days.

“The preparations have started. Many prominent BJP faces will come to address these rallies,” Thakur said.

Jammu Kashmir has six Lok Sabha seats, three – Baramulla-Kupwara, Srinagar-Budgam and Anantnag-Pulwama - in Kashmir, two – Jammu-Poonch and Udhampur-Doda in Jammu, and one that of the cold desert region of Ladakh.

BJP has fielded Khalid Jehangir for the central Kashmir’s Srinagar seat, Sofi Yousuf for south Kashmir’s Anantnag seat and Muhammad Maqbool War for north Kashmir’s Baramulla seat.

Polling would be held in two constituencies of the State on April 11 that would be followed on April 18, 23, 29 and May 6.

Counting of votes would be held on May 23.

